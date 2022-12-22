Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite blender, a discounted Ember travel mug and savings on gift cards from Best Buy. All that and more below.

Best Tested Refurbished Shark Rotator Lift Away DuoClean Pro $90 at Woot! Shark With its great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar refurbished model is heavily discounted at Woot!, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum possesses DuoClean technology, a dual-brushroll system that can effectively deep-clean carpets and engage floors for a polished look.



Best Tested Breville Super Q Blender $550 $410 at Amazon Amazon We named this machine the best blender overall because it features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models. It does carry a steep price tag, but for those who can't imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to about $1.12 a day over a year seems like a bargain.

Ember Smart Travel Mug 2 $200 $150 at Best Buy and Walmart Best Buy At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember mugs. They’re rechargeable stainless steel mugs surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with — but this version is able to be taken on the go. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Today, you can save $50 on this convenient everyday device, and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Apple AirPods Max $500 $450 at Best Buy Apple Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Best Buy right now. AirPods Max are down to $450 in every color for TotalTech Members. That’s $50 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

$50 Gift Cards + $10 Best Buy Gift Card $50 at Best Buy Best Buy Gift cards make a great last-minute gift, and today you can snag a slew of them over at Best Buy — plus get a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you buy. Choose from $50 cards for popular brands like Petsmart and Under Armour. You’ll receive your Best Buy gift card via email upon your purchase’s delivery.

More deals to shop

• A bunch of scratched and dented refurbished Samsung phones are available at Woot! for as low as $116.

• If your home is already equipped with smart lighting, add this three-pack of two Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulbs each to your ecosystem for just $71 when you clip the 15% off on-page coupon.

• These on-sale Arlo kits range from $280 to $300 off and will help you keep an extra eye on your home.

• Give your four-legged family members a comfy place to lounge for less with savings on Furhaven pet beds at Woot!.

• Don’t let winter weather keep you from enjoying your yard; grab a discounted fire pit or heater from The Home Depot and keep the outdoor time going through spring.

• If your home office needs an upgrade, these refurbished Samsung monitors from Woot! should do the trick for less.

• The vacuuming and mopping get rolled into one with this Shark Hydrovac, which is over $100 off at Amazon today only.

• Get a head start on your New Year’s workout resolutions with $800 off a Bowflex exercise bike.

• Your morning cup of joe just got more affordable with this $30 Aeropress from Walmart.

• Tax season is on the way, so you might as well pick up this H&R Block Tax Software and get a free $20 Starbucks gift card too.

Deals you may have missed

Adidas Up to 60% off sale items with code SAVEMORE Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, you can get up to 60% off thousands of sale items and save on top-notch styles for men, women and kids. Just use code SAVEMORE at checkout to score these savings and don’t hesitate, because the sale ends on Dec. 24.

Xbox Series S Holiday Console $300 $250 at Best Buy Mike Andronico/CNN If you missed out on Black Friday, you can still snag the coveted Xbox Series S Holiday Console at its Cyber Week price for one more day at Best Buy. We love the Xbox Series S for its next-gen performance and well-stocked game library, so be sure to shop before this holiday deal disappears for good.