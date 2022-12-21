Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
03:39 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 trump nft trading card
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Twitter has been hit with allegations from 100 former employees affected by mass layoffs at the company, including that it unfairly laid off more women than men, terminated employees who were actively on medical or parental leave and reneged on promises related to severance pay.

The allegations were included as part of the former employees’ demands for arbitration against the company, according to a statement on Tuesday by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan.

Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022.
Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Former employees suing Twitter over layoffs score an early victory

Liss-Riordan is the same attorney who has brought four proposed class action lawsuits against Twitter by former employees affected by Elon Musk’s takeover. The arbitration demands are meant to help workers who can’t participate in that litigation because of contracts they signed with the company.

Claims in the arbitration demands mirror those in the lawsuits. Some also claim that Musk placed “unreasonable demands” on Twitter’s workforce in an effort to shrink its staff, according to the statement.

“The conduct of Twitter since Musk took over is incredibly egregious, and we will pursue every avenue to protect workers and extract from Twitter the compensation that is due to them,” Liss-Riordan said in the statement. She added that her firm has heard from hundreds of former Twitter employees and has filed only the “first wave” of arbitration demands.

“We are ready to fight them one by one, on behalf of potentially thousands of employees if that becomes necessary,” she said.

Liss-Riordan previously brought three proposed class action suits on behalf of female employees, disabled employees and contractors who were laid off. Another suit was filed by a group of former employees who accuse Twitter of breach of contract because it allegedly failed to follow through on promises to allow remote work and provide consistent severance benefits after the acquisition.

Twitter, which recently laid off much of its communications department, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the arbitration demands. Twitter has denied the breach of contract allegations in the lawsuit brought by former employees about remote work and severance, and it has not responded to the claims in the three other suits.

Liss-Riordan has also filed three complaints against Twitter with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of employees affected by the layoffs.

The mounting claims by former employees come after Twitter terminated about half of its staff in a mass layoff last month shortly after Musk’s takeover. Musk later pushed out hundreds of additional employees, including by requiring them to agree to an ultimatum to work “extremely hardcore” or leave the company.

The former employees suing Twitter scored an early win last week when a judge ruled in favor of their motion ordering the company to alert all laid-off employees of the pending lawsuits before requiring them to sign severance agreements waiving their rights to litigation.