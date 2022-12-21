President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, December 21.
In pictures: Zelensky's wartime visit to US
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 3:14 PM EST, Wed December 21, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington to announce an additional $2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. The new aid includes a sophisticated new air defense system.

After meeting with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, the pair will hold a news conference before Zelensky addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

This visit is the Ukrainian leader's first trip outside of his country since Russia's invasion and is expected to last only a matter of hours. It amounts to a remarkable moment 10 months into the war.

The wartime visit is meant to demonstrate in stirring fashion the continued American commitment to Ukraine at a moment when Biden's ability to maintain that support at home and abroad is being tested.

Zelensky speaks after giving Biden a gift. Zelensky <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-12-21-22/h_5daaaace8ac5173e9d501b3b86978113" target="_blank">presented Biden</a> with a Ukrainian Hero's award.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Biden and Zelensky walk down the Colonnade of the White House as they make their way to the Oval Office.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biden and Zelensky walk into the White House after Zelensky's arrival.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Biden shakes hands with Zelensky as he arrives at the White House.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Zelensky, left, is greeted by Rufus Gifford, chief of protocol for the state department, after landing in the United States on Wednesday.
NA/Ukrainian Presidency