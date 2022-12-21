President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, December 21.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington to announce an additional $2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. The new aid includes a sophisticated new air defense system.

After meeting with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, the pair will hold a news conference before Zelensky addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

This visit is the Ukrainian leader's first trip outside of his country since Russia's invasion and is expected to last only a matter of hours. It amounts to a remarkable moment 10 months into the war.

The wartime visit is meant to demonstrate in stirring fashion the continued American commitment to Ukraine at a moment when Biden's ability to maintain that support at home and abroad is being tested.