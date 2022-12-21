Hundred Dollar Bill Interest Rates
What higher interest rates mean for you
00:45 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Hundred Dollar Bill Interest Rates
What higher interest rates mean for you
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

New York CNN  — 

Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal.

A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country’s central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.

The move, which opens the door to future rate hikes, stoked investors’ fears that the global war on inflation is still roaring on and that recession is unavoidable.

What’s happening: The theme of 2022 has been higher interest rates. Over 90% of central banks have hiked rates this year, making the (mostly) globally coordinated effort to fight persistent inflation unprecedented, according to LPL Financial. There has, however, been one notable exception to the rule: Japan.

That all changed this week. The Japanese Central Bank loosened the yield on its 10-year government bonds from 0.25% to 0.5%. At the same time, the bank will increase its monthly bond purchases to $67 billion from around $55 billion.

The move sent the yen soaring to a four-month high against the US dollar, its largest one-day jump in 24 years and wreaked havoc on global stock and bond trading.

Why it matters: Japanese rates remain low, but Tuesday’s move means that the world’s third-largest economy now sees inflation as a risk.

That’s a big change: Japan had been keeping inflation low for decades in efforts to fight a prolonged strong yen and deflationary recession that stagnated the Japanese economy. Lately, the country has felt the impacts of an aging and falling population which has kept consumer demand and inflation low.

The BOJ policy minutes noted the shift. Core consumer price rises are now around 3.5%, still lower than in the United States and Europe but an increase from the previous statement. The central bank said that inflation expectations have risen.

Japan’s is the last major central bank to keep rates negative and this signals that it could be shifting its stance. That heightens investor expectations for more upsetting inflation news in 2023 and increased market volatility. They worry that Japan’s shift away from ultra-low rates will be the final nail in the coffin of the easy money era and will once again increase global bond yields.

“This BOJ move (like the removal of any other “peg”) along with the potential for more to come, supports volatility [in the year ahead],” wrote Bruno Braizinha and Mark Cabana, rates strategists at Bank of America.

In a news briefing, BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it was “too early to consider reviewing or exiting” its current easing policies, but that didn’t stop markets from reacting.

“Whatever the BOJ calls this, it is a step toward an exit,” said Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities. “This opens a door for a possible rate hike in 2023 under a new governorship.”

Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for ‘illegal activity’

Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for multiple years of “widespread mismanagement” that they say harmed over 16 million consumer accounts, reports my colleague Matt Egan.

Wells Fargo’s “illegal activity” included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees, according to the The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families,” Rohit Chopra, the CFPB’s director, said in a statement.

More to come: During a call with reporters, Chopra said the new settlement should not be read as a signal that “Wells Fargo has moved past its long-standing problems or that the CFPB’s work is done here.”

For instance, Chopra noted that the settlement does not provide immunity for individuals at Wells Fargo, and the agency recognizes the $3.7 billion in fines and restitution will not fix the bank’s problems.

In a statement, Wells Fargo emphasized that the broad-reaching settlement with the CFPB resolves multiple matters, most of which have been “outstanding for several years.” The bank said the required actions are “already substantially complete.”

“We and our regulators have identified a series of unacceptable practices that we have been working systematically to change and provide customer remediation where warranted,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in the statement. “This far-reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us.”

3M will stop making hazardous ‘forever chemicals’ starting in 2025

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, has announced that they will stop making hazordous “forever” chemicals… in a few years.

The controversial chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed, reports my colleague Jordan Valinksy.

In a statement Tuesday, 3M said its decision to end the chemicals’ production by 2025 is “based on careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape.”

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal earlier this year to label “forever chemicals” as hazardous substances. California also announced a lawsuit recently to recoup the clean-up costs from PFAS.

“While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve,” said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement. “This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

The company expects to take a financial hit of about $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion over the next few years because of the PFAS discontinuation. Yet 3M (MMM) said PFAS represents a “small portion” of its revenue.

3M stock is down about 32% year-to-date.