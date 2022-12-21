3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Here are 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57 - Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Here comes the Santa Claus market rally.

Stocks surged Wednesday as investors cheered healthy results from two of America’s leading companies and a surprisingly strong reading on consumer sentiment.

The Dow was up more than 500 points, or 1.6%, after FedEx (FDX) and Dow component Nike (NKE) each reported earnings that topped analysts’ forecasts. FedEx (FDX) rose 4% and Nike (NKE) soared nearly 14%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1.5% as well.

A pedestrian carries a Nike shopping bag in San Francisco, California, US, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Nike Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on December 20. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A pedestrian carries a Nike shopping bag in San Francisco, California, US, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Nike Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on December 20. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Shoppers are still buying Nike sneakers

Stocks are still down for the month of December despite Wednesday’s rally. And barring a Christmas miracle, the major indexes will all end deeply in the red for the year. Still, the market could at least finish 2022 on a positive note following strong gains for stocks in both October and November.

Wall Street was also cheering a better-than-expected report on consumer confidence from the Conference Board Wednesday. The Consumer Confidence Index for December rose from last month’s level and easily topped economists’ expectations. It appears that consumers are becoming slightly less worried about inflation.

The jump in sentiment on Main Street came even as more signs point to a continued slowdown in the housing market. Existing home sales tumbled 7.7% in November, a bigger drop than forecast. It is the tenth straight month of declining sales.

More stocks on the move

In other corporate news, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock rose modestly after CEO Elon Musk said he was looking for a person to replace him as the head of Twitter after Twitter users voted in favor of him stepping down as CEO of the social media company that he bought for $44 billion.

Tesla shares have plunged 60% this year, partly due to shareholder concerns that Musk is distracted by the never-ending drama at Twitter. There are also worries that Musk’s often polarizing tweets could alienate potential buyers of Tesla’s pricey electric cars.

FUERSTENWALDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
FUERSTENWALDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Maja Hitij/Getty Images/FILE

Here's who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter's next CEO

Shares of cruise king Carnival (CCL) were up about 6% after the company reported a narrower loss than what analysts were expecting.

But BlackBerry (BB), the former mobile device leader that has since morphed into a cybersecurty company, tumbled 7% to a new 52-week low following a weak outlook.

There’s more turmoil in the world of cryptocurrencies too. Bitcoin prices were slightly lower Wednesday as investors wait for Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt FTX exchange, to be extradited from the Bahamas to the US.

The carnage in crypto continues to claim more victims as well. Bitcoin miner Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday. Shares of Core Scientific plunged nearly 60%, to below 9 cents a share.