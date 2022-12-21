CNN —

John Mayer has put to rest the theory that “Your Body Is A Wonderland” is about one of his former celebrity girlfriends.

In a recent conversation on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast’s holiday special, the singer and songwriter and talked about his hit 2002 single, which won him a Grammy.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” Mayer said of the tune.”That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic… I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

There had been speculation that it was about actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom Mayer dated after it was released. Podcast host Alex didn’t suggest names, but brought up that it was believed the song was inspired by a celeb.

“No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea,” Mayer said. “It gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

He also said he doesn’t date much anymore.

“I look at it like this: Dating is no longer a codified activity for me,” he said. “It’s not patterned anymore.”

And since giving up drinking six years ago, Mayer said he no longer has “the liquid courage” when it comes to relationships.