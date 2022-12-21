A close call with a great white shark. A groom’s proposal goes overboard. A seven-year-old acquires a taste for wine. These are the best video moments of 2022:
Cue the theme from ‘Jaws’
Discovery’s “Shark Week” director discusses footage his team captured of a great white shark destroying a diver’s enclosure.
An acquired taste? Not for this seven-year-old
A 7-year-old cracked up her congregation after opting to chug the wine given to her by the priest at her first communion.
It’s almost like he knew the camera was rolling
A gorilla’s dramatic entrance delights zoo visitors and made him a viral sensation on TikTok.
Waves are the new ‘wedding crashers’
Massive waves crashed a wedding and sent guests running for cover in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Bear messes with the wrong bacon
A curious black bear in Connecticut got more than it bargained for after climbing into a pig pen “guarded” by Hamlet and Mary.
Engagement ring OVERBOARD!
A man ends up in the ocean as his proposal attempt goes terribly wrong.