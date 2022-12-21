CNN —

A close call with a great white shark. A groom’s proposal goes overboard. A seven-year-old acquires a taste for wine. These are the best video moments of 2022:

Cue the theme from ‘Jaws’

Video Ad Feedback Stunning video shows diver's close call with massive great white shark 03:52 - Source: CNN

Discovery’s “Shark Week” director discusses footage his team captured of a great white shark destroying a diver’s enclosure.

An acquired taste? Not for this seven-year-old

Video Ad Feedback See priest's reaction when 7-year-old chugs first communion wine 01:35 - Source: CNN

A 7-year-old cracked up her congregation after opting to chug the wine given to her by the priest at her first communion.

It’s almost like he knew the camera was rolling

Video Ad Feedback Gorilla's sliding entrance stuns zoo visitors and goes viral 01:56 - Source: CNN

A gorilla’s dramatic entrance delights zoo visitors and made him a viral sensation on TikTok.

Waves are the new ‘wedding crashers’

Video Ad Feedback Watch massive waves wipe out wedding in Hawaii 01:04 - Source: CNN

Massive waves crashed a wedding and sent guests running for cover in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Bear messes with the wrong bacon

Video Ad Feedback 'I'm still in shock': Woman stunned by pig pen surveillance video 01:40 - Source: CNN

A curious black bear in Connecticut got more than it bargained for after climbing into a pig pen “guarded” by Hamlet and Mary.

Engagement ring OVERBOARD!

Video Ad Feedback Man plunges into the ocean as proposal attempt goes terribly wrong 01:28 - Source: CNN

A man ends up in the ocean as his proposal attempt goes terribly wrong.