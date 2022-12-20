Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
03:39 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 trump nft trading card
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company’s CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.

In a tweet, Musk said he would resign “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”

He added that following his resignation as CEO, Musk would “run the software & servers teams” at Twitter, indicating he may continue to exercise significant influence on the company’s decision-making.

The Mastodon app on seen in the display of a mobile phone in November 2022.
The Mastodon app on seen in the display of a mobile phone in November 2022.
Adobe Stock

As Twitter backlash grows, rival Mastodon reaches 2.5 million monthly users

The announcement comes after more than a day of silence about the poll following its outcome. On Monday, after more than 17 million users had voted — 57.5% of whom said Musk should resign — the billionaire executive addressed the results only indirectly. He suggested that future Twitter polls could be restricted to paid users of Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service.

Musk’s poll asking users whether he should resign as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter’s decision to ban, and then un-ban, links to other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has octupled in size since October.

Musk’s brief tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world’s most influential social media companies.

Under his leadership, Twitter has laid off the majority of its staff, alienated major advertisers, welcomed former President Donald Trump back to the platform after his suspension in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and released internal communications to journalists about Twitter’s operations before Musk took ownership of the company.

Musk forced remaining employees to take a pledge to become “extremely hardcore” in their work, and stopped enforcing Twitter’s policy against Covid-19 misinformation.

Over a matter of days, Twitter launched, and then was forced to un-launch, a paid verification feature that was instantly manipulated by satirical accounts impersonating verified major brands, athletes and other public figures on the platform.

Musk’s penchant for making major product changes based on little more than informal Twitter polls has highlighted his ad hoc and improvisational management style. But that approach has attracted growing criticism from many Twitter users. Last week, Twitter suspended several journalists who had reported on Musk’s permanent ban of an account that tracked his jet.

Growing criticism of Musk culminated in Sunday’s poll that served as an effective, if unscientific, referendum on Musk’s handling of the company since he closed his purchase of Twitter in late October.