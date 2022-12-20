screengrab messi return home
CNN  — 

United States President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are amongst world leaders who have congratulated Argentina President Alberto Fernández following Sunday’s World Cup victory in Qatar.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi led the 3-3 (4-2 on penalties) win over the 2018 defending champion France in a thrilling final.

“Congratulations to you, Alberto, and to every Argentinian for yesterday’s hard-fought and well-deserved victory. You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future,” President Biden wrote on Twitter Monday, under a video from President Fernández celebrating the country’s third World Cup title.

Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.
Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

President Macron, who gave an impassioned speech in the France locker room following the defending champions defeat, put out a Tweet on Sunday saying: “Bravo to the French team for their progress and fight in this World Cup. You have thrilled the nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory.”

Meanwhile Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Tweet on Sunday: “During a telephone conversation, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, warmly congratulated the President of Argentina Alberto Fernández for Argentina’s victory in the Football World Cup.”

President Fernández confirmed in a Tweet that the call with President Putin took place, saying: “Thank you for this greeting President Putin. May the joy that today unites Argentina with so many peoples of the world serve as an example: our societies need unity and peace.”

Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the World Cup.
Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the World Cup.
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina returned to a hero’s welcome when the team landed back in the nation’s capital, Buenos Aires.

On Tuesday, the team will head to the iconic Obelisk monument for a tour of the Buenos Aires city center from midday (10am ET), with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.