CNN —

Jerry Bruckheimer sounds like he would like to work with Johnny Depp again.

The movie producer was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Depp was “somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a Pirates sequel?”

“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question,” Bruckheimer, who produced films for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, responded. “I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

A jury in June found both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. The jury awarded significantly more damages to Depp, which was seen as a legal win for the actor.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. In the piece, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claimed it cost him acting roles, including a potential appearance in a sixth “Pirates” film.

In May, while the highly publicized trial was still going on, Bruckheimer talked to The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said then. “The future is yet to be decided.”