“Black Adam” possesses almost unlimited power, but apparently not enough to secure a sequel to the movie, at least anytime soon.

After speculation that DC wouldn’t proceed with a second film, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans, saying that he had met with DC Studios’ new leadership team, James Gunn and Peter Safran. While he didn’t close the door on Black Adam returning in some form, Johnson said the character was not in DC’s plans for the immediate future. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The announcement comes on the heels of several decisions by DC’s management team that have angered some fans, particularly those involving the flagship characters Superman and Wonder Woman.

“My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote. “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed.”

He went on to write, “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.”

Johnson added that he was “very proud” to make the film, which made its debut in October.

Frank Masi/Warner Bros. Pictures

“Black Adam” stars Johnson as the title character, spun out of the same comics that spawned the “Shazam!” franchise. In the movie, the antihero is awakened in the present day after being dormant for years, and proceeds to fight the Justice Society of America, including such heroes as Hawkman and Doctor Fate.

Although the movie has grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, there has been some debate about whether that will be enough to make the film profitable, given its high budget and marketing costs. Johnson has stated via Twitter that it ultimately will be.

The film was coolly received by critics, averaging just a 41 (out of 100) on the aggregation site Metacritic.

“Black Adam” ended with a closing-credit sequence that hinted at further adventures to come, including a cameo by Henry Cavill in the role of Superman. But it has since been revealed that Cavill will not be part of the franchise going forward.

Gunn, who directed “The Suicide Squad” and its streaming spinoff “Peacemaker,” took to Twitter on Monday to address the “outcry” from some fans over planned changes in the DC Universe.

Those fans took issue with the announcement that a new Superman movie is in the works without Cavill and also that “Wonder Woman 3” has been put on hold, with new management having rejected the treatment for the film submitted by director Patty Jenkins.

Gunn said choices for the DC Universe will be “based upon what we believe is best for the story.”

CNN has reached out to DC Studios for comment, but Gunn responded publicly to Johnson’s post on Twitter, saying in regard to Johnson and his company, “Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”