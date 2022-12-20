LIMITED TIME OFFER: Use code CNNBOGOFS to buy one pair and get another free. Exclusions apply.

Now more than ever before, people are searching for easier, more convenient and more affordable ways to take control of their health — and that includes their eye health. Due to a handful of online companies, you no longer have to physically go to an eye doctor’s office (or pay their exorbitant prices) in order to get new prescription lenses. Eyebuydirect is one of the brands that’s changing the world of eyeglasses for the better, and now you can use your FSA or HSA coverage to buy ample stylish pairs.

Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for eyewear

In 2022, CNN Underscored named Eyebuydirect the overall best place to buy prescription glasses online. Michael Berk was especially impressed with the “solid build,” “clear optics” and frame designs that rivaled “name-brand versions,” especially since the prices were so reasonable.

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect has more than 3,000 styles of frames to choose from. Prices start at just $6 per pair and many are eligible for two-day shipping. You can also try on styles virtually, both on a phone and a computer, so it’s easy to find a pair that suits your personality. Through the Buy 1 Give 1 Program, when you purchase a pair of glasses, the brand will even donate a second pair to someone from an underserved community.

The best news? Since eyeglasses are considered a necessary medical expense, you can use the money in your FSA or HSA account to buy prescription frames or sunglasses. Either use your FSA/HSA debit card to buy eligible items from Eyebuydirect’s site or print out your receipt and submit it to your provider.

Valid until Feb. 28, you can use code CNNBOGOFS at checkout to buy one pair and get another free

Shop these top selling glasses, eligible for purchase with your FSA/HSA funds

With an overall rating of 4.8 stars from more than 2,500 reviewers, it’s hard to ignore this “sleek and sincere” pair. Its slender metal frame is available in seven colors and two sizes. Buyers have called them “the best style for round faces” and say this pair is “comfortable,” “durable” and “beautiful.”

Looking for a bolder style? Broad temple arms and thicker, squared frames make these November glasses a fan favorite. The chunky design comes in two sizes and five colors, but the matte black is the most popular.

Equal parts timeless and trendy, the Botanist frame has a squared lens with an emphasized browline. The result? A versatile pair that works for basically anyone.

They fit perfectly and the lenses are just right! Deborah K M. • May 3, 2022

Did you know that your FSA or HSA dollars can also be applied to prescription sunglasses? These Good Vibrations aviators come in both nonprescription and prescription lenses as well as three color options. According to reviewers, they’re shockingly similar to Ray-Bans’ aviators but for a fraction of the price.

These glasses are known to have “exceptional clarity” for improved vision. The round shape, slender temples and cat-eye-like corners have earned them a 4.9-star rating.

I have never bought my prescription glasses online before but I’m so glad I picked these. They are lightweight and feel great on my face. Christy I. • June 23, 2022

Whether you’re hiking up a mountain or exploring a city, these Nevada prescription sunglasses are protective and scratch-resistant. What’s more, their matte black frames and stud accents go with any outfit.

I bought these a year and a half ago and have loved them so much. They fit my face and head like a glove. Danielle L. • August 12, 2022

