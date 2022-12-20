Today, you’ll find a deal on batteries, discounted refurbished Roombas and savings on a range of Yeti drinkware from Amazon. All that and more below.

Yeti Drinkware $25 $17.50 at Amazon Yeti Drink in some deals on several items from Yeti, the maker of our pick for best water bottle. Amazon is marking down the Rambler Colster Slim Can Insulator in both 12- and 16-ounce sizes, along with the popular 10-ounce Rambler Wine Tumbler. The savings will only last for one day, though, so shop soon.



Xbox Series S Holiday Console $300 $250 at Best Buy and Target Mike Andronico/CNN If you missed out on Black Friday, you can still snag the coveted Xbox Series S Holiday Console at its Cyber Week price for one more day at Best Buy and Target. We love the Xbox Series S for its next-gen performance and well-stocked game library, so be sure to shop before this holiday deal disappears for good.

Dyson V15 Detect $750 $600 at Dyson and Best Buy Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped-up attachment suite that is a total game changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15, now down to $600 — even lower than it was for Black Friday.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba Vacuums From $100 at Woot! iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum Delaney Strunk/CNN Or let a robot handle the vacuuming for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Starting at just $100, some sophisticated Roomba models are on sale in refurbished condition, offering easy setup, precise and powerful cleaning and the ability to avoid obstacles.

Energizer Max Batteries $23 From $16 at Amazon Energizer AA Batteries Amazon You’ll always need batteries, so why not stock up when you have the chance? Right now 32-packs of Energizer Max AA batteries, AAA batteries and an eight-pack of 9V batteries are on sale at Amazon. Considering you’ll need to power up any techy gifts upon unboxing, it’s a good idea to have these on hand.

More deals to shop

• A range of products from beloved hair care brand Living Proof are on sale at Amazon for one day only.

• Ensure you’re prepared for any snowed-in driveways and walkways with discounted Snow Joe snow blowers.

• Muscle tension doesn’t stand a chance against the Hyperice Hypervolt Go, now $100 for one more day at Best Buy.

• In our stick vacuum test, we thought the newer version of this Tineco A10 Tango was almost as good as a Dyson — and now it’s on sale for $180.

• Loads of toys (that would make great last-minute gifts for the kids), including Funko, are on sale at Amazon today.

• Target Circle members can stock up on holiday candy with this offer: Get $5 off when you spend $20 on M&Ms, Hershey’s Kisses and more.

• Take 30% off the NutriBullet Baby Bullet Blender with code NBBABY30, and whip up baby food in a flash.

• There’s still time to pick up holiday decor, and Walmart is marking down everything from trees to ornaments so you can complete your home’s look for less.

• Camping just got more comfortable with this Powerlix Sleeping Pad, now down to its lowest price ever.

• Keep the games going after dark with savings on GlowCity sports balls from Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Wyze Smart Scale $40 $29 at Amazon Wyze The Wyze Smart Scale, our pick for best smart scale, knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $29 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit to track your measurements. Read more in our full review here.

Ugg $40 From $37 at Woot! Ugg Uggs are practically synonymous with the colder months, and deals on the classic sheepskin footwear are pretty rare. Right now you can save up to 29% on a variety of boots and slippers for the whole family. Your feet will stay cozy all winter long, whether you’re curled up on the couch or out running a quick errand.