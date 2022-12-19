CNN —

Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Salemme died on December 13 at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield in Missouri, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Donald Murphy told CNN. The office does not share a cause of death for any inmate for safety, security and privacy reasons, he said.

He was found guilty for the murder of nightclub owner Steven DiSarro, and was serving a life sentence, according to a 2018 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

DiSarro ran a nightclub in South Boston that Salemme and his son had financial interest in. As federal investigators narrowed in on the Salemmes, they approached DiSarro and asked him to cooperate, officials said in the release.

Pamela DiSarro holds a photo album with a photograph of her husband, Steven holding their son, Steve Jr. on the left hand side of the album in 2016. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

“Salemme had DiSarro murdered on May 10, 1993, in Salemme’s Sharon residence. Salemme, who had ordered the murder to prevent DiSarro from cooperating with law enforcement, watched as Salemme Jr. and (Paul) Weadick fatally strangled DiSarro,” according to the 2018 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

DiSarro’s body was found behind a mill in Providence, Rhode Island, the authorities said.