Seeing double: Tiger Woods and son Charlie tee off in perfect symmetry wearing famous Sunday red

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 9:14 AM EST, Mon December 19, 2022
Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/14/sport/masters-2019-augusta-final-round-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first since 2008.</a>
Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and his first since 2008.
David J. Phillip/AP
Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.
Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.
CBS Archive/Getty Images
Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.
Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.
Jack D. Miller/The Orange County Register/AP
Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.
Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.
Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.
Bob Galbraith/AP
Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.
Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.
Getty Images/Getty Images
Woods hits a tee shot during the 1995 Walker Cup, an international team event.
Woods hits a tee shot during the 1995 Walker Cup, an international team event.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods talks to the media after winning his third-straight US Amateur in 1996. Throughout his life, Woods has worn red on the final day of a big tournament.
Woods talks to the media after winning his third-straight US Amateur in 1996. Throughout his life, Woods has worn red on the final day of a big tournament.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods played two years of college golf at Stanford University. He won the NCAA individual golf title in 1996.
Woods played two years of college golf at Stanford University. He won the NCAA individual golf title in 1996.
Patrick Murphy-Racey/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods turned professional in August 1996, and it didn't take long for him to win his first tournament. Six weeks after he announced he was going pro — with a famous "Hello, world" ad campaign for Nike — Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational. That earned him this big check, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in the following year's Masters tournament.
Woods turned professional in August 1996, and it didn't take long for him to win his first tournament. Six weeks after he announced he was going pro — with a famous "Hello, world" ad campaign for Nike — Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational. That earned him this big check, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in the following year's Masters tournament.
Lennox McLendon/AP
Woods made history at the 1997 Masters, blowing away the field by 12 strokes to win his first major. At the time, it was also a record-low Masters score of 18 under par.
Woods made history at the 1997 Masters, blowing away the field by 12 strokes to win his first major. At the time, it was also a record-low Masters score of 18 under par.
Stephen Munday/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Woods hugs his father, Earl, after winning the 1997 Masters. Earl, a former Green Beret, was widely credited with developing his son's prodigious talent and pushing him to be the ultimate competitor.
Woods hugs his father, Earl, after winning the 1997 Masters. Earl, a former Green Beret, was widely credited with developing his son's prodigious talent and pushing him to be the ultimate competitor.
Dave Martin/AP
Woods arrives at an airport in Hamburg, Germany, in May 2000.
Woods arrives at an airport in Hamburg, Germany, in May 2000.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Woods plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the 2000 US Open in Pebble Beach, California. Woods won the tournament by 15 shots, a record for any major. It was Woods' third major title by this point; he had also won the 1999 PGA Championship.
Woods plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the 2000 US Open in Pebble Beach, California. Woods won the tournament by 15 shots, a record for any major. It was Woods' third major title by this point; he had also won the 1999 PGA Championship.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
A month after the US Open, Woods won the 2000 British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. That gave him the career Grand Slam — a win in each of the four different majors — at the age of 24.
A month after the US Open, Woods won the 2000 British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. That gave him the career Grand Slam — a win in each of the four different majors — at the age of 24.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods chips out of the rough at the 2000 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout his career, Woods has always had the largest galleries, with thousands of people flocking from hole to hole to watch him play. He's also been credited with bringing in millions of new fans to the sport.
Woods chips out of the rough at the 2000 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout his career, Woods has always had the largest galleries, with thousands of people flocking from hole to hole to watch him play. He's also been credited with bringing in millions of new fans to the sport.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods reacts as he sinks a putt during a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. Woods defeated Bob May in the playoff to win his third straight major.
Woods reacts as he sinks a putt during a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. Woods defeated Bob May in the playoff to win his third straight major.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Fans watch Woods tee off on the 18th hole at the 2001 Masters. Woods went on to win the event and complete what's now called the Tiger Slam — four consecutive major titles.
Fans watch Woods tee off on the 18th hole at the 2001 Masters. Woods went on to win the event and complete what's now called the Tiger Slam — four consecutive major titles.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods chats with golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial tournament in June 2001. The two are widely considered to be the two greatest golfers in history, and only Nicklaus has won more major titles than Woods.
Woods chats with golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial tournament in June 2001. The two are widely considered to be the two greatest golfers in history, and only Nicklaus has won more major titles than Woods.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods arrives in a military vehicle before a golf exhibition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2004. Woods spent the week training with Army troops before hosting a junior golf clinic for his Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods' father, Earl, was stationed at the base in the 1960s.
Woods arrives in a military vehicle before a golf exhibition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2004. Woods spent the week training with Army troops before hosting a junior golf clinic for his Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods' father, Earl, was stationed at the base in the 1960s.
Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
Woods and Phil Mickelson line up their putts during the final round of the Ford Championship in March 2005. For much of Woods' career, Mickelson was considered his biggest rival.
Woods and Phil Mickelson line up their putts during the final round of the Ford Championship in March 2005. For much of Woods' career, Mickelson was considered his biggest rival.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Woods celebrates with his caddie, Steve Williams, after his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. Woods went on to win his fourth green jacket.
Woods celebrates with his caddie, Steve Williams, after his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. Woods went on to win his fourth green jacket.
Harry How/Getty Images
Woods hugs Williams after winning the British Open in Hoylake, England in 2006. It was Woods' first major win since the death of his father just a couple of months earlier.
Woods hugs Williams after winning the British Open in Hoylake, England in 2006. It was Woods' first major win since the death of his father just a couple of months earlier.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Woods stands with his mother, Kultida, and his daughter, Sam, as a statue of him and his father is unveiled at the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California, in January 2008.
Woods stands with his mother, Kultida, and his daughter, Sam, as a statue of him and his father is unveiled at the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California, in January 2008.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Woods had a fractured tibia and a torn ligament in his knee, but he gutted out a playoff win over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open. It was his third US Open win and his 14th major title.
Woods had a fractured tibia and a torn ligament in his knee, but he gutted out a playoff win over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open. It was his third US Open win and his 14th major title.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports
President Barack Obama hosted Woods in the White House Oval Office in April 2009.
President Barack Obama hosted Woods in the White House Oval Office in April 2009.
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Woods hits a shot during a PGA Championship practice round in August 2009.
Woods hits a shot during a PGA Championship practice round in August 2009.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Woods holds his daughter, Sam, as he and his wife, Elin, attend a Stanford football game in November 2009. Woods married Elin, a model, in 2004. The couple also have a son, Charlie.
Woods holds his daughter, Sam, as he and his wife, Elin, attend a Stanford football game in November 2009. Woods married Elin, a model, in 2004. The couple also have a son, Charlie.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Woods approaches a lectern before giving a televised statement in February 2010. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2010/US/02/19/tiger.woods/index.html" target="_blank">Woods apologized for being unfaithful to his wife</a> and letting down both fans and family. "I had affairs, I cheated," he said. "What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame." It was his first public appearance since being hospitalized a couple months earlier following a car crash outside his home. Woods said he was in therapy for "issues," which he did not explain. He and his wife divorced in August 2010.
Woods approaches a lectern before giving a televised statement in February 2010. Woods apologized for being unfaithful to his wife and letting down both fans and family. "I had affairs, I cheated," he said. "What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame." It was his first public appearance since being hospitalized a couple months earlier following a car crash outside his home. Woods said he was in therapy for "issues," which he did not explain. He and his wife divorced in August 2010.
Eric Gay/Pool/Getty Images
Woods plays virtual golf with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon in 2011.
Woods plays virtual golf with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon in 2011.
Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Woods jokes with golf great Arnold Palmer after winning the Bay Hill Invitational in March 2013 and regaining his spot as the world's top-ranked golfer.
Woods jokes with golf great Arnold Palmer after winning the Bay Hill Invitational in March 2013 and regaining his spot as the world's top-ranked golfer.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting a shot at The Barclays in August 2013. A few months later, he would undergo back surgery for a pinched nerve.
Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting a shot at The Barclays in August 2013. A few months later, he would undergo back surgery for a pinched nerve.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
From left, Woods, Jason Dufner and Mickelson hang out at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Presidents Cup was taking place in Dublin, Ohio, in October 2013.
From left, Woods, Jason Dufner and Mickelson hang out at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Presidents Cup was taking place in Dublin, Ohio, in October 2013.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Woods kisses his then-girlfriend, skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn, at an event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2015. The two dated for a couple of years.
Woods kisses his then-girlfriend, skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn, at an event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2015. The two dated for a couple of years.
Marco Trovati/AP
In 2017, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/us/tiger-woods-arrested-dui/" target="_blank">Woods was arrested</a> on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods, who was rehabbing from another back surgery, said in a statement that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and that alcohol was not involved. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and went on probation.
In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods, who was rehabbing from another back surgery, said in a statement that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and that alcohol was not involved. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and went on probation.
Lannis Waters/Pool/Getty Images
Woods is trailed by jubilant fans during the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta in 2018. It was <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/23/golf/tiger-woods-tour-championship-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.</a>
Woods is trailed by jubilant fans during the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta in 2018. It was his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.
John Amis/AP
President Donald Trump presents Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in May 2019. It was just a month after Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/06/politics/tiger-woods-medal-of-freedom-trump/index.html" target="_blank">Trump hailed Woods</a> as a "global symbol of American excellence" and congratulated him on his "amazing comeback."
President Donald Trump presents Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in May 2019. It was just a month after Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major. Trump hailed Woods as a "global symbol of American excellence" and congratulated him on his "amazing comeback."
The Asahi Shimbu via Getty Images
Woods captained the US team to a Presidents Cup win in December 2019.
Woods captained the US team to a Presidents Cup win in December 2019.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Woods putts during the second round of the Masters in November 2020.
Woods putts during the second round of the Masters in November 2020.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Woods and his son, Charlie, warm up before the final round of the PNC Championship in December 2020. Videos of Charlie's impressive swing, a swing that looks much like his father's, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/twitter-freaking-out-about-charlie-woods" target="_blank" target="_blank">went viral on social media.</a>
Woods and his son, Charlie, warm up before the final round of the PNC Championship in December 2020. Videos of Charlie's impressive swing, a swing that looks much like his father's, went viral on social media.
Ben Jared/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of Woods' rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in February 2021. Woods <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/us/tiger-woods-update-crash-cause/index.html" target="_blank">suffered serious leg injuries</a> in the one-car accident and had to be pulled from his vehicle by emergency responders.
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of Woods' rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in February 2021. Woods suffered serious leg injuries in the one-car accident and had to be pulled from his vehicle by emergency responders.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Woods plays a shot at the PNC Championship as his son, Charlie, watches in December 2021. It was Tiger's first time competing since the car crash, and he used a golf cart to get around the course. He and Charlie <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/18/sport/tiger-woods-pnc-championship/index.html" target="_blank">finished in second place.</a> "I'm a long way away from playing tournament golf," Tiger said. "This is hit, hop in a cart."
Woods plays a shot at the PNC Championship as his son, Charlie, watches in December 2021. It was Tiger's first time competing since the car crash, and he used a golf cart to get around the course. He and Charlie finished in second place. "I'm a long way away from playing tournament golf," Tiger said. "This is hit, hop in a cart."
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Woods attends the trophy ceremony for the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted in Pacific Palisades, California, in February 2022. A year after his crash, he said he still hoped for a return to the PGA Tour but <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/17/golf/tiger-woods-injury-recovery-pga-tour-masters-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">said he was "frustrated" with the timeline of his recovery.</a> He spoke of his intention to return to competitive golf while conceding he won't be able to play a full tour schedule.
Woods attends the trophy ceremony for the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted in Pacific Palisades, California, in February 2022. A year after his crash, he said he still hoped for a return to the PGA Tour but said he was "frustrated" with the timeline of his recovery. He spoke of his intention to return to competitive golf while conceding he won't be able to play a full tour schedule.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Woods and his mother, Kultida, pose for photos during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/10/golf/tiger-woods-golf-hall-of-fame-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame</a> in March 2022. "I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends who supported me in the darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times," he said in his acceptance speech. "All of you allowed me to get here, and I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."
Woods and his mother, Kultida, pose for photos during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022. "I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends who supported me in the darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times," he said in his acceptance speech. "All of you allowed me to get here, and I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Woods hits a tee shot at the Masters as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/golf/tiger-woods-masters-tee-off-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">he made his return to competitive golf</a> in April 2022. He finished his first round with a 1-under-par 71.
Woods hits a tee shot at the Masters as he made his return to competitive golf in April 2022. He finished his first round with a 1-under-par 71.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
In pictures: Golf icon Tiger Woods
CNN  — 

It might be a rare sighting these days, but golf fans have long grown accustomed to watching Tiger Woods wear red on Sundays.

But at the PNC Championship, onlookers were seeing double. For the final round of the annual event in Orlando, Tiger and son Charlie teed off in perfect symmetry.

At 13-years-old, his father has won two more majors than he has had birthdays, but Charlie impressed throughout at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, his tee approach and swing drawing inevitable, yet eerily accurate, comparisons to that of his playing partner.

The pair finished tied for eighth in a star-studded 20-player field, with only players to have won a major championship or The Players Championship invited to play with their relatives. After finishing as runners-up last year, the Woods’s finished six shots behind Fiji’s three-time major champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh.

Beyond matching outfits, the duo also coordinated in playing through pain. Woods, featuring in just his second event since his emotional St. Andrews outing at The Open in July, was managing plantar fasciitis, pain in the bottom of his foot, while Charlie admitted to struggling with an ankle injury sustained by rolling it during a practice round.

Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during day two of The 150th Open at St Andrews.
Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during day two of The 150th Open at St Andrews.
Richard Heathcote/R&A/Getty Images

Waving goodbye? Tearful Tiger Woods serenaded by St. Andrews crowd after difficult Open

Injury has been the story of Woods’ recent career, his playing time decimated since he suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident in February 2021. The 46-year-old withdrew from the Hero World Challenge earlier this month citing his foot pain, and at various points had looked to be struggling with movement during the seventh edition of The Match last week.

“It was a tough year but also one of the more rewarding years I’ve had in a while,” Woods told reporters Sunday.

“I don’t know if I ever get back to playing St Andrews in a British Open, but to be able to experience that maybe one last time at this level was very special to me.”

Charlie Woods putts while father Tiger watches on.
Charlie Woods putts while father Tiger watches on.
Kevin Kolczynski/AP

‘Perfect yin and yang’

Sharing a golf cart to get around the course, both father and son could be seen limping at times over the weekend. Yet with two good feet between them, Woods believes he and his son were “perfect yin and yang”.

“He’s got a left foot, I’ve got a right foot and so we’ve got two good feet – we’re good,” Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Saturday.

“There’s a big difference between pain and injury … If you’re injured you’re not playing, this is just a little bit of pain and it’s game time – so we just go out there and suck it up together.”

Tiger and Charlie Woods share a cart Sunday.
Tiger and Charlie Woods share a cart Sunday.
Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Charlie added: “I’ve found a new respect for him now, after getting a very minor injury.

“Just to see what he’s going through, just a fraction of it, and see how much it hurts. It’s cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through.”

After a day of friendly back-and-forth with Justin Thomas and his father Mike, who finished joint-second, Charlie had a back-handed compliment saved for his father.

“I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit,” he told reporters.

Charlie Woods' technique drew comparisons with his father's.
Charlie Woods' technique drew comparisons with his father's.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The laughter in the press room subsided only to spark up again with Woods’ reply.

“I used to be good,” he said.

“It was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of.”