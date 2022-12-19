CNN —

Alex Rodriguez has gone Instagram official with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for the holidays.

The former Yankees player also included his teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella, in a snap over the weekend.

Rodriguez wrote, “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” adding the hashtags “New York Christmas,” “family,” “joy” and “grateful.”

In his Instagram story, he also shared a photo of himself with Cordeiro in front of a Christmas tree.

It’s the the first time Rodriguez has posted photos with Cordiero, a Canada-based fitness instructor who runs her own fitness company. In November, Cordeiro posted a selfie to Instagram wearing a Yankees jacket.

“Things are so much sweeter when you wait for the fruit to ripen,” she wrote. Rodriguez commented on the post with a “100” emoji.

He shares his two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008.

Rodriguez was then in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The two got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, but split in 2021.

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said in a joint statement at the time.