AncestryDNA + Traits $119 $49 at Amazon Ancestry If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now an AncestryDNA + Traits kit is down to $49 at Amazon. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

Wyze Smart Scale $40 $29 at Amazon Wyze The Wyze Smart Scale, our pick for best smart scale, knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $29 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit to track your measurements. Read more in our full review here.

Ember 2 Smart Mug $130 $90 at Amazon Amazon At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Today only, you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Ugg $40 From $37 at Woot! Ugg Uggs are practically synonymous with the colder months, and deals on the classic sheepskin footwear are pretty rare. Right now you can save up to 29% on a variety of boots and slippers for the whole family. Your feet will stay cozy all winter long, whether you’re curled up on the couch or out running a quick errand.

Nordstrom Gift Cards $150 From $125 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Whether you’re in need of a last-minute holiday gift that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Nordstrom’s latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, when you buy $150 in gift cards from the fan-favorite department store brand, you’ll get $20 in rewards, and you’ll earn $50 in rewards if you buy $250 in gift cards.

• Tushy makes our favorite bidet attachments, and now Underscored readers can exclusively take 30% off with code CNN30.

• Get your caffeine fix for less with 15% off a range of coffee makers from Target when you use code COFFEE15, today only.

• Score a $100 Uber Eats gift card for $80 from Best Buy, and save on your next takeout night.

• Holiday cooking season is here, so add a new Cuisinart cast-iron pan to your kitchen arsenal for less.

• Bikes make for a classic holiday gift, and now several Schwinns and Mongooses are marked down at Woot!.

• Gamers, rejoice! Upgrade your peripherals with these deals on a few monitors and mice.

• Potterheads should take advantage of this one-day deal on the complete eight-film Harry Potter collection from Amazon.

• Stay powered up with this Anker Nano Pro charger, now down to an all-time low price.

• Fellow’s Stagg EKG Electric Tea Kettle makes for a sleek addition to your countertop (not to mention your afternoon tea routine), and right now you can snag it for $130 at Crate+Barrel.

• The Razer Kiyo Pro, our pick for best high-end webcam, is down to $95, not quite as low as it was on Black Friday but still a great price.

Vitamix Holiday deals Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle Nordstrom Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender and more right now. Brand-new blenders, containers, bundles, accessories and certified refurbished models are all seeing solid discounts during this limited-time savings event. These powerful blenders — up to $125 off right now — are game changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s a great time to buy.

Cometeer $30 off your first gift box Cometeer Cometeer is a subscription service that partners with some of the best names in coffee (Birch, Equator, Joe Coffee and more) to provide you with a no-effort, no-machine cup of joe. Simply mix the flash-frozen concentrate with milk or water and enjoy. Shop these convenient and delicious capsules and get $30 off your first gift box.

Loftie 20% off sitewide and 25% off when you spend $200+ Loftie Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can get 20% off sitewide — or 25% off if you spend $200 or more — and save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie alarm clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp, offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.