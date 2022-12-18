CNN —

At least five people are believed to be dead after a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a weapons call in Vaughan, Ontario, with multiple victims, York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle told CNN, citing preliminary information.

The sole suspect died after a confrontation with police, Nicolle said.

The constable described the incident as the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career.”

Police did not share details on what led up to the shooting. Officers are searching the condo for any additional victims, Nicolle said.

Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 p.m. ET to share more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.