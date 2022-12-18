SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019.
Hear how Musk responded to journalists before he hung up mid-question
00:57 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019.
Hear how Musk responded to journalists before he hung up mid-question
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Twitter’s mercurial new boss may be out the door after less than two months on the job, if results of a Twitter poll go against him.

Elon Musk tweeted a poll Sunday evening asking people to vote on whether he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. Musk said he would abide by the poll’s results.

As of Sunday evening, “Yes” was winning by a margin of 58% to 42%.

In several follow-up tweets, Musk suggested that he was serious about leaving and made a vague threat about Twitter’s future if he is voted out.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” Musk tweeted.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion and taking over as CEO in late October, Musk has journeyed from one controversy to the next.

A brief and incomplete recap:

  • Musk immediately laid off several top executives and laid off about half of Twitter’s staff.
  • He then gave an ultimatum to the remaining staff that they need to do “extremely hardcore” work or leave — and another thousand or so employees headed out the door.
  • Musk has fired employees who openly disagreed with him and publicly named and shamed former employees who were engaged in difficult moderation discussions as part of the ongoing “Twitter Files.”
  • Musk has also started, stopped and started again a revised verification system that costs $8 for a blue check mark and initially led to widespread account spoofing.
  • Musk has frequently changed Twitter’s rules by executive fiat and with no notice, banning people who violate the new rules — including several tech journalists and an account that tracked his jet. Musk had once tweeted that allowing the ElonJet account to remain on Twitter demonstrated his commitment to free speech on the platform.
  • Meanwhile, Musk has waded deeply into the culture wars, allowing some of the platform’s permanently banned accounts back on, including former President Donald Trump and many people who had been engaged in misinformation, conspiracy theories or hate speech.

Meanwhile, brands have been removing their advertising from Twitter left and right. Musk has frequently stated that Twitter’s finances are dire.

Replying to a tweet Sunday, in which MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman said he would take the CEO job, Musk hinted he hasn’t been completely happy with his new gig.

“You must like pain a lot,” Musk tweeted, noting the company “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.”

Yet Musk denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted. “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”