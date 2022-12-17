The Perseverance rover is about to have a big first on Mars

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 11:43 AM EST, Sat December 17, 2022
The Perseverance rover successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock, nicknamed "Rochette." The rover drilled the hole on the left, called "Montagnac," on September 7, and the hole on the right, known as "Montdenier," on September 1.
The Perseverance rover successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock, nicknamed "Rochette." The rover drilled the hole on the left, called "Montagnac," on September 7, and the hole on the right, known as "Montdenier," on September 1.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/world/mars-perseverance-rover-helicopter-picture-scn-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">the Ingenuity helicopter</a> on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from the rover, on April 29, 2021, the 68th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater; the crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill.This scene is not white balanced; instead, it is displayed in a preliminary calibrated version of a natural-color composite, approximately simulating the colors of the scene as it would appear to a person on Mars. An enhanced color version is also included.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from the rover, on April 29, 2021, the 68th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater; the crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill.This scene is not white balanced; instead, it is displayed in a preliminary calibrated version of a natural-color composite, approximately simulating the colors of the scene as it would appear to a person on Mars. An enhanced color version is also included.
ASU/MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Bill Ingalls/NASA
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1362536116197470210?s=20" target="_blank" target="_blank">in a tweet.</a> "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said in a tweet. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
The White House
Perseverance <a href="https://twitter.com/NASAPersevere/status/1362507436611956736" target="_blank" target="_blank">sent this image back</a> shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
Perseverance sent this image back shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
Emma Howells/NASA
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
Joel Kowsky/NASA
Engineers perform tests on the rover inside the Kennedy Space Center in April 2020. The rover was rotated clockwise and counterclockwise on a spin table to determine its center of gravity. Establishing the rover's center of gravity helped ensure the spacecraft would land on Mars as calculated.
Engineers perform tests on the rover inside the Kennedy Space Center in April 2020. The rover was rotated clockwise and counterclockwise on a spin table to determine its center of gravity. Establishing the rover's center of gravity helped ensure the spacecraft would land on Mars as calculated.
Christian Mangano/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This piece of hardware, designed at NASA's Johnson Space Center, will carry the first spacesuit materials to Mars to see how they hold up. It will also carry a piece of a Martian meteorite back to the surface of the planet so scientists can observe how it changes over time.
This piece of hardware, designed at NASA's Johnson Space Center, will carry the first spacesuit materials to Mars to see how they hold up. It will also carry a piece of a Martian meteorite back to the surface of the planet so scientists can observe how it changes over time.
Robert Markowitz/NASA
NASA workers install the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, aka MOXIE, into the chassis of the Perseverance rover in March 2019. This experiment will attempt to convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could help NASA scientists learn how to produce not only rocket fuel on Mars, but also oxygen that could be used during future human exploration of the red planet.
NASA workers install the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, aka MOXIE, into the chassis of the Perseverance rover in March 2019. This experiment will attempt to convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could help NASA scientists learn how to produce not only rocket fuel on Mars, but also oxygen that could be used during future human exploration of the red planet.
R. Lannom/JPL-Caltech/NASA
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN  — 

Some of our favorite space missions are closing out the year in a big way.

Artemis I made a literal splash(down) when it successfully returned to Earth on December 11. Engineers are studying the data collected by the Orion spacecraft now to prepare for the first crewed flight of Artemis II in 2024.

Meanwhile, the latest images and findings from September’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test are in. Everyone can now see the indelible mark DART left on the asteroid Dimorphos.

And the James Webb Space Telescope captured a new image featuring a dazzling array of never-before-seen galaxies.

Meanwhile, the Perseverance rover is preparing for its next big step on Mars — and we can’t wait to follow where it roams.

Other worlds

The Perseverance rover is about to build a sample depot on Mars.
The Perseverance rover is about to build a sample depot on Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Perseverance isn’t letting any dust gather under its wheels. The rover is about to build the first depot on another world as it drops a collection of rock and dust samples on the Martian surface.

These samples are part of a matching set that will remain stowed on the rover — and either cache could be the collection that makes its way back to Earth in 2033 through the Mars Sample Return program.

The rover is also plotting a course up the steep bank of an ancient river delta and will begin studying the intriguing material there in February.

While Perseverance was investigating Jezero Crater on Mars in 2021, a towering whirlwind of dust passed right over it. The rover’s microphone happened to be turned on at the time, and the robotic explorer captured the eerie sounds in an audio recording released this week.

We are family

Wild chimpanzees in Tanzania have provided researchers with new insights on our ability to walk upright. Bipedalism may have started up in the trees.

Previous studies have suggested that ancient human relatives evolved to walk on two legs because they lived in an open savanna — but the latest research contradicts that popular theory.

Scientists spent more than a year observing adult chimpanzees in an environment similar to what our early human ancestors encountered — a mix of open land and dense forest. Much of the time, the chimps walked upright among the trees.

The study doesn’t draw a direct comparison between chimps and our early ancestors, but it has suggested scientists need to take a deeper look at the anatomy of ancient humans and how they moved.

Explorations

An autonomous underwater vehicle named Hugin (left) surveys a Norwegian lake.
An autonomous underwater vehicle named Hugin (left) surveys a Norwegian lake.
Courtesy NTNU/FFI

Marine archaeologists have found a well-preserved medieval shipwreck resting at the bottom of Mjøsa, the largest lake in Norway.

Researchers believe the ship, with unique stem posts and overlapped planks, dates to between the 1300s and 1800s. The ship was discovered during a sonar survey, which has been used to locate dumped munitions.

The lake’s freshwater environment has caused the ship to appear frozen in time, apart from a little corrosion on its iron nails. The Norse-built ship likely sank during bad weather.

Researchers plan to capture more footage of the wreck next year and hope to find more shipwrecks during their ongoing survey.

Going green

How many tote bags do you own?

My colleague Katie Hunt recently posed this question, and many of us were surprised to discover just how many reusable bags are stashed in our homes and vehicles.

Reusable bags are preferable to single-use plastic bags, but hoards of reusable bags pose their own issues. Being conscious of how you use your bags, as well as what you put in them, can offset these unintended consequences.

And it’s not just humans who can do their part for the environment. New research has suggested whales play an important but oft-overlooked role in tackling the climate crisis.

For ideas on how to minimize your role in the climate crisis and reduce your eco-anxiety, sign up for CNN’s Life, But Greener limited newsletter series.

Wild kingdom

Jennifer Hadley took this picture of a Magellanic penguin (left) and a gentoo penguin on the Falkland Islands.
Jennifer Hadley took this picture of a Magellanic penguin (left) and a gentoo penguin on the Falkland Islands.
Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022

Images of a sassy penguin, smiling fish and a toppling lion cub are some of the winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The photos are great for a laugh, but they also raise awareness for wildlife conservation and support the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK-based charity.

Meanwhile, scientists have discovered that female snakes have a clitoris. This overlooked aspect of their anatomy could serve multiple purposes for the snakes — and the finding suggested female animals likely have a much more active part in mating than they are given credit for, the researchers said.

Curiosities

Linger over these new revelations:

— Scientists achieved a milestone for the future of clean energy this week when they produced more energy from nuclear fusion than the laser energy used to power their experiment.

— Were dinosaurs capable of creating sonic booms when they whipped their long tails? Researchers have finally settled the debate with an unexpected find.

— Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanic place in the solar system, is about to become the main focus of NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

Wonder Theory will be on hiatus next Saturday as the team enjoys the holidays, but we’ll return with a special edition on New Year’s Eve!

Like what you’ve read? Oh, but there’s more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.