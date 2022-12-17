CNN —
Three people were found dead after a home fire in Pittsburgh early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.
The dead were two children and a young adult, affiliate WTAE reported.
Two other people were taken to a hospital, officials said, including a Pittsburgh firefighter.
The firefighter had a cut to the arm and the other injured person is a woman in serious condition, WTAE reported.
The three-alarm blaze occurred just after 2 a.m. It was under control just before 4 a.m., the station reported.