CNN —

A daughter saves her dad’s business, a dog crashes the car, and cows assist the cops. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Suspect foiled by bovine crime fighters

Video Ad Feedback Cows herd suspect into police custody 01:42 - Source: CNN

Cows herd suspect and police milk the chase video. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on how cows put a suspect out to pasture.

Impatient dog drives off without owner

Video Ad Feedback Impatient dog drives off without owner 01:55 - Source: CNN

Did you say “park” or “bark”? Dog behind the wheel causes fender bender. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports..

Daughter’s viral video saves dad’s business

Video Ad Feedback Dad's evil ornament business thrives after daughter's viral video 01:54 - Source: CNN

Freaky Christmas ornaments saved by daughter’s devotion to dad. Is that a serial killer on your tree? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic

Video Ad Feedback '40-foot seas,' no food, no water: Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic 01:27 - Source: CNN

Two men share their story after they went missing in the Atlantic for 10 days and were rescued by a vessel passing by.

Watch Lizzo go day drinking with Seth Meyers

Video Ad Feedback Lizzo went day drinking with Seth Meyers. Watch what happened 01:50 - Source: CNN Business

Singer Lizzo joined “Late Night” host Seth Meyers for his popular day drinking segment.