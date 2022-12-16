CNN —
A daughter saves her dad’s business, a dog crashes the car, and cows assist the cops. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Suspect foiled by bovine crime fighters
Cows herd suspect into police custody
01:42 - Source: CNN
Cows herd suspect and police milk the chase video. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on how cows put a suspect out to pasture.
Impatient dog drives off without owner
Impatient dog drives off without owner
01:55 - Source: CNN
Did you say “park” or “bark”? Dog behind the wheel causes fender bender. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports..
Daughter’s viral video saves dad’s business
Dad's evil ornament business thrives after daughter's viral video
01:54 - Source: CNN
Freaky Christmas ornaments saved by daughter’s devotion to dad. Is that a serial killer on your tree? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic
'40-foot seas,' no food, no water: Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic
01:27 - Source: CNN
Two men share their story after they went missing in the Atlantic for 10 days and were rescued by a vessel passing by.
Watch Lizzo go day drinking with Seth Meyers
Lizzo went day drinking with Seth Meyers. Watch what happened
01:50 - Source: CNN Business
Singer Lizzo joined “Late Night” host Seth Meyers for his popular day drinking segment.