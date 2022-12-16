VOTW cuts 1216
MaKayla Burns
CNN  — 

A daughter saves her dad’s business, a dog crashes the car, and cows assist the cops. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Suspect foiled by bovine crime fighters

Cows Corner Suspect 1
Cows herd suspect into police custody
01:42 - Source: CNN

Cows herd suspect and police milk the chase video. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on how cows put a suspect out to pasture.

Impatient dog drives off without owner

Dog Crashes Car 2
Impatient dog drives off without owner
01:55 - Source: CNN

Did you say “park” or “bark”? Dog behind the wheel causes fender bender. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports..

Daughter’s viral video saves dad’s business

Horror Ornaments 3
Dad's evil ornament business thrives after daughter's viral video
01:54 - Source: CNN

Freaky Christmas ornaments saved by daughter’s devotion to dad. Is that a serial killer on your tree? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic

sailor coast guard rescue
'40-foot seas,' no food, no water: Boaters recall 10 days lost in the Atlantic
01:27 - Source: CNN

Two men share their story after they went missing in the Atlantic for 10 days and were rescued by a vessel passing by.

Watch Lizzo go day drinking with Seth Meyers

lizzo seth meyers
Lizzo went day drinking with Seth Meyers. Watch what happened
01:50 - Source: CNN Business

Singer Lizzo joined “Late Night” host Seth Meyers for his popular day drinking segment.