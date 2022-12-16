Perseverance rover is about to build a first-of-its-kind depot on Mars

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 4:09 PM EST, Fri December 16, 2022
The Perseverance rover successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock, nicknamed "Rochette." The rover drilled the hole on the left, called "Montagnac," on September 7, and the hole on the right, known as "Montdenier," on September 1.
The Perseverance rover successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock, nicknamed "Rochette." The rover drilled the hole on the left, called "Montagnac," on September 7, and the hole on the right, known as "Montdenier," on September 1.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/world/mars-perseverance-rover-helicopter-picture-scn-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">the Ingenuity helicopter</a> on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from the rover, on April 29, 2021, the 68th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater; the crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill.This scene is not white balanced; instead, it is displayed in a preliminary calibrated version of a natural-color composite, approximately simulating the colors of the scene as it would appear to a person on Mars. An enhanced color version is also included.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from the rover, on April 29, 2021, the 68th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater; the crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill.This scene is not white balanced; instead, it is displayed in a preliminary calibrated version of a natural-color composite, approximately simulating the colors of the scene as it would appear to a person on Mars. An enhanced color version is also included.
ASU/MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Bill Ingalls/NASA
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1362536116197470210?s=20" target="_blank" target="_blank">in a tweet.</a> "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said in a tweet. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
The White House
Perseverance <a href="https://twitter.com/NASAPersevere/status/1362507436611956736" target="_blank" target="_blank">sent this image back</a> shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
Perseverance sent this image back shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
Emma Howells/NASA
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
Joel Kowsky/NASA
Engineers perform tests on the rover inside the Kennedy Space Center in April 2020. The rover was rotated clockwise and counterclockwise on a spin table to determine its center of gravity. Establishing the rover's center of gravity helped ensure the spacecraft would land on Mars as calculated.
Engineers perform tests on the rover inside the Kennedy Space Center in April 2020. The rover was rotated clockwise and counterclockwise on a spin table to determine its center of gravity. Establishing the rover's center of gravity helped ensure the spacecraft would land on Mars as calculated.
Christian Mangano/JPL-Caltech/NASA
This piece of hardware, designed at NASA's Johnson Space Center, will carry the first spacesuit materials to Mars to see how they hold up. It will also carry a piece of a Martian meteorite back to the surface of the planet so scientists can observe how it changes over time.
This piece of hardware, designed at NASA's Johnson Space Center, will carry the first spacesuit materials to Mars to see how they hold up. It will also carry a piece of a Martian meteorite back to the surface of the planet so scientists can observe how it changes over time.
Robert Markowitz/NASA
NASA workers install the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, aka MOXIE, into the chassis of the Perseverance rover in March 2019. This experiment will attempt to convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could help NASA scientists learn how to produce not only rocket fuel on Mars, but also oxygen that could be used during future human exploration of the red planet.
NASA workers install the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, aka MOXIE, into the chassis of the Perseverance rover in March 2019. This experiment will attempt to convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could help NASA scientists learn how to produce not only rocket fuel on Mars, but also oxygen that could be used during future human exploration of the red planet.
R. Lannom/JPL-Caltech/NASA
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

The Perseverance rover is about to build the first depot of rock and soil samples on another planet. Establishing a cache site is a milestone in the complex preparation to return the first rocks and dirt from Mars to Earth by 2033.

Within days, the rover will start dropping some of its sample tubes, containing chalk-size cores of rock and sediment collected from the Martian surface, into the depot in an area nicknamed Three Forks in Jezero Crater.

The green circles indicate the locations of several drop sites for samples on Mars.
The green circles indicate the locations of several drop sites for samples on Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The 10 tubes will fall about 2.9 feet (88.4 centimeters) from the rover’s belly and land in different spots of level, rock-free terrain in Three Forks over the next 30 days.

The rover has been collecting pairs of samples from the rocks it has drilled into, stashing a backup set as a precaution.

03 perseverance rover dust devil
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Massive Martian dust devil passed over the Perseverance rover, and it recorded the eerie sounds

The Mars Sample Return program, run jointly by NASA and the European Space Agency, will be an effort to land on Mars, retrieve the samples and return them to Earth over the next decade.

“The samples for this depot — and the duplicates held aboard Perseverance — are an incredible set representative of the area explored during the prime mission,” said Meenakshi Wadhwa, the Mars Sample Return program principal scientist, in a statement.

“We not only have igneous and sedimentary rocks that record at least two and possibly four or even more distinct styles of aqueous alteration, but also regolith, atmosphere, and a witness tube,” said Wadhwa, also director of the Arizona State University School of Earth and Space Exploration, referring to examples of volcanic and sedimentary rock, rocks that have been altered by water, surface dust and even the Martian atmosphere.

Perseverance took a photo of a future depot at an area nicknamed Three Forks on December 14.
Perseverance took a photo of a future depot at an area nicknamed Three Forks on December 14.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Perseverance is collecting rocks and soil as it investigates the site of an ancient lake that existed billions of years ago. This material could contain evidence of past microscopic organisms that would reveal whether life ever existed on Mars. Scientists will use some of the most sophisticated instruments to study these precious samples.

Returning samples to Earth

Initially, the plan was to launch a fetch rover, along with a Sample Retrieval Lander, in the mid-2020s. Once released on the Martian surface, the fetch rover would have retrieved samples from where Perseverance stashed them.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completed a successful Flight 31 on September 6, 2022. Ingenuity flew 318 ft (97 m) west towards the Jezero river delta, in 55.6 seconds.
NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completed a successful Flight 31 on September 6, 2022. Ingenuity flew 318 ft (97 m) west towards the Jezero river delta, in 55.6 seconds.
NASA JPL/Twitter

NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars

Now, Perseverance will be the primary transport vehicle to carry samples to the lander. The latest assessment of the rover shows it should still be in prime condition to deliver samples in 2030. Perseverance will back up to the lander, and the lander’s robotic arm will transfer the samples.

The Sample Retrieval Lander will carry two sample recovery helicopters, similar in style to the Ingenuity helicopter currently on Mars — rather than a fetch rover.

Engineers have been impressed with Ingenuity’s performance. The helicopter has survived more than a year beyond its expected life span and is about to perform its 37th flight. In case Perseverance can’t return the samples to the lander, the little choppers will fly away from the lander, use arms to retrieve the samples and bring them back.

Perseverance has collected a diverse set of samples during its journey so far.
Perseverance has collected a diverse set of samples during its journey so far.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

“Up to now, Mars missions required just one good landing zone; we need 11,” said Richard Cook, Mars Sample Return program manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement.

“The first one is for the Sample Retrieval Lander, but then we need 10 more in the vicinity for our Sample Recovery Helicopters to perform takeoffs and landings, and driving too.”

The Mars Sample Return team is also focused on the pattern Perseverance will use to drop its samples.

This illustration shows the team of robots and spacecraft that will return Martian samples to Earth.
This illustration shows the team of robots and spacecraft that will return Martian samples to Earth.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

“You can’t simply drop them in a big pile because the recovery helicopters are designed to interact with only one tube at a time,” Cook said.

The rover will drop the tubes in an intricate zigzag layout, allowing for enough space around each drop zone to make sure the helicopters can pick them up if necessary.

Perseverance's investigation of Jezero Crater has revealed formations such as Betty's Rock.
Perseverance's investigation of Jezero Crater has revealed formations such as Betty's Rock.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Sample Retrieval Lander also carries the Mars Ascent Vehicle — the first rocket that will ever launch from the Martian surface, with the samples tucked safely inside. The spacecraft is set to launch from Mars in 2031. A separate mission will launch from Earth in the mid-2020s, called the Earth Return Orbiter, to rendezvous with the Mars Ascent Vehicle.

Perseverance used its robotic arm camera to take a detailed photo of Betty's Rock.
Perseverance used its robotic arm camera to take a detailed photo of Betty's Rock.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Onboard the Earth Return Orbiter is a system that will collect the container of samples from the Mars Ascent Vehicle while both vehicles are in orbit around the red planet.

The Earth Return Orbiter will then head back to our planet. Once the spacecraft is close to Earth, it will release a vehicle containing the cache of samples, and that spacecraft will touch down on Earth in 2033.

Perseverance’s future plans

Perseverance’s prime mission will end on January 6 — nearly two years (and one Mars year) after it landed on the red planet. But the rover’s journey isn’t over yet.

This color picture of Mars was taken July 21--the day following Viking l's successful landing on the planet. The local time on Mars is approximately noon. The view is southeast from the Viking. Orange-red surface materials cover most of the surface, apparently forming a thin veneer over darker bedrock exposed in patches, as in the lower right. The reddish surface materials may be limonite (hydrated ferric oxide). Such weathering products form on Earth in the presence of water and an oxidizing atmosphere. The sky has a reddish cast, probably due to scattering and reflection from reddish sediment suspended in the lower atmosphere. The scene was scanned three times by the spacecraft's camera number 2, through a different color filter each time. To assist in balancing the colors, a second picture was taken of z test chart mounted on the rear of the spacecraft. Color data for these patches were adjusted until the patches were an appropriate color of gray. The same calibration was then used for the entire scene.
This color picture of Mars was taken July 21--the day following Viking l's successful landing on the planet. The local time on Mars is approximately noon. The view is southeast from the Viking. Orange-red surface materials cover most of the surface, apparently forming a thin veneer over darker bedrock exposed in patches, as in the lower right. The reddish surface materials may be limonite (hydrated ferric oxide). Such weathering products form on Earth in the presence of water and an oxidizing atmosphere. The sky has a reddish cast, probably due to scattering and reflection from reddish sediment suspended in the lower atmosphere. The scene was scanned three times by the spacecraft's camera number 2, through a different color filter each time. To assist in balancing the colors, a second picture was taken of z test chart mounted on the rear of the spacecraft. Color data for these patches were adjusted until the patches were an appropriate color of gray. The same calibration was then used for the entire scene.
NASA

NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami

“We will still be working the sample depot deployment when our extended mission begins on (January 7), so nothing changes from that perspective,” said Art Thompson, Perseverance’s project manager at JPL, in a statement. “However, once the table is set at Three Forks, we’ll head to the top of the delta. The science team wants to take a good look around up there.”

Perseverance will move into its new science operations, called the Delta Top Campaign, in the new year. The rover will finish climbing the steep bank of an ancient river delta that once emptied into Jezero Crater’s lake billions of years ago and arrive at the upper surface of the delta in February.

This map shows the planned route Perseverance will take across the top of Jezero Crater's delta in 2023.
This map shows the planned route Perseverance will take across the top of Jezero Crater's delta in 2023.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

For the next eight months, Perseverance will search for boulders and additional material that the river may have carried from other parts of Mars and deposited at the delta.

“The Delta Top Campaign is our opportunity to get a glimpse at the geological process beyond the walls of Jezero Crater,” said Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist for Perseverance at JPL, in a statement.

“Billions of years ago a raging river carried debris and boulders from miles beyond the walls of Jezero. We are going to explore these ancient river deposits and obtain samples from their long-traveled boulders and rocks.”