Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

Amazon warehouse workers at a facility in the United Kingdom plan to go on strike, their union confirmed to CNN on Friday, in a move that’s being billed as a first for the company’s workers in the country.

The GMB union, which represents workers in a range of industries in the UK, said that hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry overwhelmingly voted for the strike, which is expected to take place in the new year.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside

The labor action stems from workers’ dissatisfaction over Amazon’s proposed pay raises, according to the union. It also comes as soaring inflation in the UK has forced households to grapple with skyrocketing food and energy costs.

“Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike,” Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organizer, said in a statement to CNN on Friday. “The fact that they are being forced to go on strike to win a decent rate of pay from one of the world’s most valuable companies should be a badge of shame for Amazon.”

“Amazon can afford to do better,” Gearing added, noting that it is “not too late to avoid strike action,” and urged Amazon to come to the bargaining table to “improve the pay and conditions of workers.”

In a statement to CNN on Friday, a UK Amazon spokesperson touted the company’s pay and benefits. “We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.”

“This represents a 29 per cent increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018,” the statement added. “On top of this, we’re pleased to have announced that full-time, part-time and seasonal frontline employees will receive an additional one-time special payment of up to £500 as an extra thank you.”

The move from Amazon workers in the UK also comes as Amazon workers in the United States continue to organize and push for collective bargaining rights.

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, made history earlier this year when they voted to form the first-ever labor union at one of the company’s US facilities. Despite the landmark victory for the worker group, known as the Amazon Labor Union, the company has yet to formally recognize the union or come to the bargaining table.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy suggested in remarks last month that the company’s legal battle with the union is “far from over,” despite the National Labor Relations Board indicating the union is on the cusp of being certified.

Other recent attempts to unionize at Amazon warehouses in the United States have come up short.