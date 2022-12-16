There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Harper Wilde’s new unlined bra, Ouai’s new dandruff shampoo and Aarke’s new crystal glassware set (the better to complement your high-design sparkling water maker).

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A bra that’s all about your natural shape

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde’s bras are known for their comfort and fit, and the just-dropped Base Unlined Bra combines the best of the brand’s Base and Bliss bras into one sleek bra. Think underwire to support, front-adjusting straps and a style that highlights how your breasts are naturally shaped. Choose from shades of neutrals and ever-utilitarian black.

The perfect playful stash for your bevs

Williams Sonoma

If you’re the kind of person who likes to have a cold drink immediately at hand, there’s a new fridge in town — and it’s full of playful nostalgia. The latest edition in Smeg’s Snoopy holiday fridge lineup is out and comes with classic Smeg touches as well as a front bedecked with an image of Snoopy looking up at his beloved Woodstock, finally able to fly successfully in a hot air balloon. The compact fridge comes in small quantities (only 70 are made) and with an admittedly high price tag ($2,000), but can you really put a price on such an iconic duo? Get it from Williams-Sonoma while the fridges are still in stock.

Banish midwinter flakes with this one-stop treatment

Ouai

You might know Ouai for the brand’s high-class scents for their shampoo, conditioner and delightful scalp scrubs, but now it’s launched a product perfect for our parched midwinter scalps. Enter the Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, made with 2% salicylic acid to gently banish the flakes, plus other ingredients that reduce buildup and hydrate. And yes, it smells incredible, too, thanks to the Cape Town fragrance the brand uses — no telling powdery scents here.

A good-natured capsule collection benefiting the YMCA

Outdoor Voices

If you’re looking for a gift this season that does more than fill a company’s coffers, Outdoor Voices has just dropped a collection donating all profits to the YMCA’s mission. Products include the Doing Good Things Shortsleeve Tee, which is made from organic cotton terry, or for a little extra warmth, the Doing Good Things Hoodie. You can also shop the Doing Good Things Crew Sock or Doing Good Things Hat for all-purpose head coverage. Whatever you choose, you can feel good knowing you’re helping someone else.

Now with smart templates and more pages

Rocketbook

Rocketbooks are perfect for people who love handwriting their notes (better memory retention!) but who don’t love all the paper that these scribbles, notes, meeting minutes, daydreams, burgeoning novels and doodles take up. You just write, upload your notes to the cloud and then reuse the newly erased pages. Now, for those of us who like a little more space, there’s a 60-page Fusion Plus notebook for $40 on Amazon. It has 20 more pages than the standard Fusion, plus meeting notes and project management templates.

A set of perfectly mismatched crystal glasses

Aarke

Aarke’s sparkling water makers are any thirsty aesthetes’ dream, and the brand just launched a glassware collection so you have a complementary vessel to drink out of. The crystal (fancy!) glasses come in a wonderfully mismatched set of four glasses for $49.50 and $59.50 for the carafe and stainless steel mixing spoon. Plus, for those with small kitchens, the glasses nest inside each other despite their different dimensions — and each has the same volume. Don’t be scared off by the crystal — they’re totally OK to pop in the dishwasher.

A visual-clutter-free workstation with a place for every digital device

Twelve South

Artifox has been making beautiful furniture for over a decade, and now the modern- and Midwest-minded company has teamed up with tech-savvy Twelve South to create a solid walnut hardwood, limited-edition desk that’s made with your Apple devices in mind. This model has a bone-colored top and hardware that contrasts with the walnut wood below, so it goes well in a ton of spaces. While it might look streamlined, this desk has a ton of features packed in. There are pegs to hang bags and headphones, a rear notch for a monitor mount and a built-in dock and grid to manage all the cords in the back (meaning way less visual clutter). You can further customize it with your Twelve South stand and gear. Safe to say, this isn’t your average desk.

A very 2023 mixer with digital controls

Instant

Instant might be famous for, well, the Instant Pot of holidays past, as well as the more recently trending air fryer, but they make way more than that too. The latest offering? A super-modern Instant Stand Mixer Pro, that, unlike some other brands, is not trying to be a knockoff of a certain iconic mixer. Instead, this one is all 2023, with a digital display, a ton of bowl capacity (7.4 quarts!) and a sleek shape that’s minimalist and light. Best of all? It’s 30% off right now on InstantHome.com and Amazon.

Say goodbye to blackheads and clogged pores.

Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics’ acne patches are the stuff of legend by now — a little sticker and boom, bye zit — but the chin patches the line has just dropped are perfect for covering a little more ground. The set of 10 patches for $17.99 helps rid your lovely face of pimples, clear out blackheads and balance out your pores. Just leave it on while you get your six to eight hours of sleep, then peel it off in the morning for clearer, less irritated skin beneath.

All-gender trainers for your everyday

Hoka

Hoka’s trainers have always been loaded with eye-catching designs (and a ton of cushioning), and now the brand just launched a new shoe that is made for your everyday life. The Project Clifton has a zip for easy-on and -off and is great for casual running days. Plus, it’s an all-gender shoe, so you can bet it will be a crowd pleaser.