This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Cometeer coffee gift box, a discounted GE Profile Opal Nugget Countertop Ice Maker and savings on Vitamix blenders. All that and more below.

Vitamix Holiday deals Target Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender and more right now. Brand-new blenders, containers, bundles, accessories and certified refurbished models are all seeing solid discounts during this limited-time savings event. These powerful blenders — up to $125 off right now — are game-changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s a great time to buy.

Athleta 25% off sitewide Athleta Right now you can get 25% off your purchase at Athleta and save on activewear, loungewear and much more. Shop winter essentials like ski pants and parkas, plus accessories that make great stocking stuffers for pretty much anyone.

Cometeer $30 off your first gift box Cometeer Cometeer is a subscription service that partners with some of the best names in coffee (Birch, Equator, Joe Coffee and more) to provide you with a no-effort, no-machine cup of joe. Simply mix the flash-frozen concentrate with milk or water and enjoy. Shop these convenient and delicious capsules and get $30 off your first gift box.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Countertop Ice Maker $529 $479 at BuyDig Amazon There’s no doubt about it, nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker with side tank, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it.

Theragun Pro $599 $319 at Amazon Theragun If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than the Theragun Pro. The rotating arm and ergonomic grip make it easy to target any body part, and the QuietForce-equipped motor lasts for up to 300 minutes. Connect the Pro with Bluetooth for smart app integration, and customize speeds and attachments to suit your needs. Right now you can get the Pro a whopping 47% off, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

More deals to shop

• The original viral foot peel, Baby Foot, is on sale for $20 at Ulta right now.

• Right now at Crane & Canopy get 15% off orders over $200 with code MERRY22.

• This bundle of Sunday Riley skin care is just $60 right now, a steep markdown from its $128 value.

• Use code JOYFUL22 to save on holiday cards and more at Minted.

• Get peace of mind with these discounted Ring alarms and security cameras.

• Get 20% off cozy bedding from Sijo with code HOLIDAY22.

• Select outdoor gear and apparel is 25% off at Backcountry right now.

• Get $25 off each $100 you spend on select items during the Great Gift-mas Sale at Bloomingdales.

• The perfect gift for any beauty lover, this set of Ilia eye makeup is on sale right now.

• This Grande Cosmetics bundle combines the brand’s bestselling items in one complete package, and it’s almost $20 off.

Deals you may have missed

Loftie 20% off sitewide and 25% off when you spend $200 or more Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can get 20% off sitewide — or 25% off if you spend $200 or more — and save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie alarm clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp, offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.

Our Place The Bye! 2022 Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop the beloved Always Pan at its lowest price ever, plus discounted tableware and more during this end-of-year sale.

Nisolo 20% off with code CNN20 Nisolo Planning a tropical vacation this winter? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Through the end of the year, new customers can score 20% off sitewide with the exclusive code CNN20.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $50 $30 at Amazon Amazon If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.