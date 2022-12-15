desdemona decoded video card 2
Are we already living in a robot future?
01:58 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
desdemona decoded video card 2
Are we already living in a robot future?
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

The next time you order a meal from Uber Eats, it may be delivered by a robot – at least if you live in Miami.

Starting on Thursday, some Miami residents can order their Uber Eats takeout to be delivered via autonomous, sidewalk-trotting robots thanks to a new partnership between the ride-hailing company and robotics firm Cartken.

U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and driverless tech-maker Motional said on Wednesday they launched their public robotaxi service in Las Vegas.
U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and driverless tech-maker Motional said on Wednesday they launched their public robotaxi service in Las Vegas.
Uber

Uber launching self-driving cars in Las Vegas

With the new service, customers will be alerted when their food is on the way and then be instructed to meet the remotely-supervised robot on the sidewalk, according to in-app screenshots shared with CNN by Uber. Customers can then unlock the vehicle using their phone and grab their order from a secure compartment. (Customers can also opt-out if they prefer to have their items delivered by a courier.)

Cartken’s six-wheeled robots are equipped with multiple sensors and cameras to help them avoid collisions and choose routes which have the fewest hazards, according to its website. The delivery robots can operate indoors as well as outdoors.

02 Uber Eats robot delivery service
Uber

The food delivery option will initially be available in the Dadeland area of Miami-Dade County, with plans to expand throughout the county and to additional cities next year.

The announcement is the latest example of Uber partnering with outside firms to offer the kind of futuristic, automated technologies that were once part of its pitch to investors and the public. Uber also recently partnered with Motional, a driverless technology company, to offer autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas. The moves come two years after Uber sold off its self-driving car unit amid financial and legal pressure.

01 Uber Eats robot delivery service
Uber

In a statement Thursday, Noah Zych, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, called the latest collaboration with Cartken “another important milestone for our efforts in automated and autonomous technology.”

Through these partnerships, Uber may be attempting to shift away from being as reliant on its vast fleet of independent contractors who pick up riders and deliver meals – a business model that has posed legal issues for the company in recent years.

Christian Bersch, co-founder and CEO at Cartken, touted some benefits of the new partnership, including how it can help communities by reducing traffic congestion and allowing local merchants to increase delivery capacity via emission-free delivery options.

In June, Cartken partnered with Grubhub to bring robot deliveries to some college campuses in the United States. The company’s partnership with Uber marks its first with an on-demand delivery app outside of college campuses.