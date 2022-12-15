elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Tim Cook SPLIT
Zuckerberg critical of Apple and App Store practices
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Sam Bankman Fried NYT Dealbook Summit
Crypto's golden boy says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vw office chair
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Brian Chesky 111722
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

A group of former employees suing Elon Musk’s Twitter scored an early win Wednesday when a judge ordered the company to inform any laid-off staffers of the pending lawsuit. The move ensures workers will be better informed before they are required to sign a severance agreement that includes a release of legal claims.

The former employees, who were among the thousands terminated last month during mass layoffs following Musk’s takeover, have accused Twitter of reneging on promises to allow remote work and provide consistent severance benefits after the acquisition. The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, also alleges that for at least one recently laid off employee, Twitter did not provide sufficient notice required by federal and California laws, nor was the employee offered additional pay in lieu of the notice

In granting the motion Wednesday, James Donato, the California district court judge overseeing the case, said Twitter’s communications with employees “should not be rendered misleading by omitting material information about a pending lawsuit.”

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Jeff Chiu/AP

The real revelation from the 'Twitter Files': Content moderation is messy

Twitter, which recently laid off much of its communications department, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order. The company has not previously commented on the lawsuit.

The order may be an early indication that the judge could be sympathetic to the employees’ argument. It comes after Musk laid off around half of Twitter’s staff last month in an effort to slash costs following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. He later pushed out additional employees, asking remaining workers to agree to an ultimatum to work “hardcore” or leave the company.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney bringing the suit against Twitter on behalf of the former employees, said in a statement that the order is a “basic but important step that will provide employees with the opportunity to more fully understand their rights instead of just signing them away, and potentially signing away money they are owed, under pressure from Musk.”

The lawsuit is one of four that Liss-Riordan has filed on behalf of former Twitter employees. The others include complaints related to alleged disability and gender-based discrimination, as well as a suit on behalf of Twitter contractors who were laid off. The employees are seeking unspecified monetary damages, as well as a ruling that Twitter violated the California and federal WARN Acts requiring advanced notice of mass layoffs.

“It seems like the layoffs have been done in a way that’s really clumsy and inhumane and potentially illegal … and this is the aftermath,” one of the former employees suing Twitter, engineer Emmanuel Cornet, said during a press conference last week.