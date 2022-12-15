New York CNN —
Elon Musk just sold another 22 million shares of Tesla, raising $3.6 billion.
Musk sold the shares on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The sales were disclosed in an SEC filing late Wednesday.
Musk did not disclose the reason for the sales in the filing.They’re his first sales of Tesla stock since early November, when he sold 19.5 million shares shortly after closing on his purchase of Twitter.
Tesla (TSLA) stock was down 2% in premarket trading.
This story is developing and will be updated.