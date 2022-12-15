3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
New York CNN  — 

Christmas is just ten days away, and investors are still hoping for a Santa Claus rally. There has been little holiday cheer on Wall Street so far this month.

The Dow tumbled more than 700 points, or 2.1%, Thursday, and it is down about 4% in December following solid gains the previous two months. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq was 2.5% lower Thursday. The S&P 500 is now off more than 4% for the month while the Nasdaq has sank 5%.

Stocks were sliding Thursday as investors continued to fret about the latest economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve. The Fed raised rates by “just” a half of a percentage point Wednesday, as expected. The Bank of England and European Central Bank followed suit Thursday morning with half-point hikes of their own.

But the Fed also indicated it anticipates the US economy will barely grow in 2023. The Fed’s new forecasts also call for a bigger jump in the unemployment rate, larger rise in consumer prices and higher interest rates than it expected in September.

It didn’t help that the government also reported a much bigger drop in retail sales for November than expected on Thursday. All of this has led some to worry about the dreaded stagflation scenario of stagnant growth and persistent inflation.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019.
Scott Morgan/Reuters

Warren Buffett is beating the market this year

Those fears may not become reality. The economy could avoid dipping into a recession and inflation pressures may wind up cooling faster than expected. But at the very least, market volatility may be back for the foreseeable future.

Investors are worried that the Fed (and perhaps other global central banks) will continue to act too even though there is evidence that consumers are starting to feel a one-two punch from higher prices and higher interest rates…even though the labor market remains on solid footing. Weekly jobless claims just hit their lowest level since September.

Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons paraphrased T.S. Eliot in a report about the retail sales figures Thursday, saying that “the holiday shopping season started not with a bang, but with a whimper.”

“This year’s Black Friday sales clearly did not live up to expectations,” they added.

It also doesn’t help that Powell has made the mistake before of acting too hawkish before the holidays, a time when market moves are often magnified due to lower trading volume at the end of the year.

“Let’s not forget that Jay Powell wrecked a Santa Claus Rally in 2018 when he got very hawkish and talked rates up and then the market basically went into a bear market until Christmas Eve,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments in a report. “So I think you want to remain vigilant and focused on the long term.”