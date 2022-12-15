A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 15 videos
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Why some men are dropping out of the workforce
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Washington, DC CNN  — 

Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31% in the week ending December 15, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.12%.

Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of 2022, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented campaign of harsh interest rate hikes to tame soaring inflation. But mortgage rates have tumbled in the last several weeks, following data that showed inflation may have finally reached its peak.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, cooled considerably in November and was at its lowest level in nearly a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ closely watched index, released on Tuesday.

However, the Fed announced on Wednesday that it will continue to raise interest rates — albeit by a smaller amount than it has been, while acknowledging that inflation is easing. The rate hike was already factored in to where mortgage rates are, but signaled more good news on inflation.

“Mortgage rates continued their downward trajectory this week, as softer inflation data and a modest shift in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy reverberated through the economy,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“The good news for the housing market is that recent declines in rates have led to a stabilization in purchase demand,” he added. “The bad news is that demand remains very weak in the face of affordability hurdles that are still quite high.”

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey includes only borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. Many buyers who put down less money upfront or have less-than-perfect credit will pay more than the average rate.

This story is developing and will be updated.