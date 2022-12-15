CNN —

No, we aren’t getting the old Superman back, but James Gunn has dropped some information about what’s to come for the DC superhero.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and producer Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs of DC Studios.

After Henry Cavill posted that he will not be returning as Superman in the DC film franchise, Gunn started a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn wrote.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn tweeted. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Some DC fans have expressed concern for the fate of the DC universe given reports DC Studios (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) would not be moving ahead with a third installment of the “Wonder Woman” franchise, as well as the filmed “Batgirl” movie being shelved.

Gunn tweeted that he has been writing a new Superman movie “for a while,” adding “We don’t know who is directing yet.”

When a follower asked about having Ben Affleck, who has starred as Batman, directing a Superman movie, Gunn didn’t rule it out.

“Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project,” Gunn tweeted.