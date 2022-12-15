David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 15 videos
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

A typical morning at the Schnitzler household starts with David and Allison feeding their 17-month-old Winston. Allison, 33, and David, 32, play with Winston as they both get ready to go to work.

Allison heads out the door — to her family medical practice — and David, an insurance underwriter, starts his day… as an at-home dad.

“Caring for Winston, tending to the house, playing with him, all of that comes first,” he told CNN.

Last year, the Schnitzlers made the decision that David would quit his high-paying job to stay home and care for Winston as Allison went on to pursue her career. Covid fears for a then-unvaccinated Winston at daycare and two parents working long hours helped lead them to their choice. Both say they feel fortunate they can live on Allison’s salary.

“I was at a kind of pivotal point in my career, which made the decision all that much more difficult at the time. Am I throwing that all away to take care of a baby? Am I even going to like taking care of a baby?” David said.

David Schnitzler, an at-home dad, with his 17-month-old son, Winston.
David Schnitzler, an at-home dad, with his 17-month-old son, Winston.
CNN

Turns out he does — and said the roles they now have work. And that is reflective of new trends developing both for men and women in the labor force.

In recent months, more men aged 30-44 have been dropping out of the workforce, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor force participation rate for men in that age group is now lower than it was pre-pandemic. For example, in David’s age range of 30-34, Labor Department data shows that 90.2% of men were either employed or looking for a job in February 2020, right before the pandemic. Last month, that number was 89.8%.

Although more men are stepping out of the workforce to take care of children post-pandemic, it’s still only in the single digits, according to economist Richard V. Reeves.

“We have seen an increase in the number of men taking on those roles, but it’s nothing like enough to explain this retreat,” said Richard V. Reeves, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute. “And so, it’s a bit of a mystery to economists as to exactly what’s happening with these men. Some of the leading theories are that they’re retreating because of problems with disability in many cases, mental health problems.”

David Schnitzler says people in his community still have a hard time understanding that he is the primary caretaker for their son.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s male, female, whatever, everyone’s got their place. [Allison] has a high level of skills and passion for her job, and that’s wonderful. I’m able to, in my way, support her being, I’d like to say, a better physician,” said Schnitzler.

What she-cession?

At the height of the pandemic, 22 million jobs were lost. The data showed that the total number was skewed more towards women than men, since so many women assumed caretaker roles at home when daycare centers and schools closed during lockdowns. Since then, men and women have gained back all the jobs lost.

And of the 263,000 jobs added to the US economy last month, 61.6% of those are held by women, according to the National Women’s Law Center. More women between the ages of 30-44 are joining the workforce in recent months — and at a higher percentage than before the pandemic.

“The fears of a ‘she-cession’ turned out largely to be unfounded,” said Reeves of the idea that mostly women would be negatively impacted by pandemic-related job losses. “The women are returning to the labor market, and we’ve actually seen quite a big increase in the share of women in management roles and senior management roles.”

Women are also stepping in to roles in more male-dominated industries, like construction. Ava Sedaghat joined the construction industry about two years ago as a project engineer in New York City.

Ava Sedaghat, a project engineer with Gilbane Building Company.
Ava Sedaghat, a project engineer with Gilbane Building Company.
CNN

“I think it was definitely intimidating because my only knowledge of the construction industry was that it was pretty heavy and male dominated. But the more that I started working in the industry and the more people I came into contact with, I think I realized pretty quickly on that there’s a place for everyone in construction,” said Sedaghat.

While women make up just 14.1% of the construction industry, that’s the highest on record, according to Labor Department data.

Sedaghat is currently working on renovating the Port Richmond Library on Staten Island. While she said she works with women in her office at Gilbane Building Company, she is the only woman on the project in the field.

Return to “work”

The pandemic changed the way Americans want to work and what they were willing to do for work.

Work from home or virtual jobs are more prevalent now than ever and no longer have a negative stigma attached. And gender roles in the workplace are slowly changing — with more men now needed in female-dominated industries, like nursing and teaching.

“We are going to face some shortages in [those] areas,” said Reeves. “So we need more people working in those areas too. And there aren’t enough women to solve the labor market challenges in every occupation,” said Reeves.

Early next year the Schnitzlers will welcome a new baby, another boy. The couple plans to keep the current family roles — but David isn’t counting himself out of the labor market for good.

“I won’t say that I am out of the workforce, 100%, you know, retired,” he said. “But for the time being, we want to give our second infant son the same thing that we gave to our first, and that is a parent who’s able to give them 100%.”