December 16, 2022

We end the week with news on the economy. Why are some groups of people now more likely to drop out of the workforce, and how have trends changed compared to pre-pandemic? We’re also exploring the metaverse. What is it? Is it just a game or a new way of life? And, we finish today with a special reunion that’s gone viral.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What is the name of the square in China where a 1989 student-led protest resulted in a military crackdown by the Chinese government?

2. In what ocean did the Orion spacecraft splashdown this week? (Hint: it was off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California)

3. As mentioned in the show this week, what will NASA’s Artemis II mission have onboard the spacecraft that Artemis I did not?

4. In what African nation does CNN Hero of the Year, Nelly Cheboi, create computer labs for children?

5. What immigration restriction is scheduled to end this month causing an increase of migrants at the U.S. Mexico border?

6. What is the name of the virtual world featured in Friday’s episode that was first coined by a science fiction writer in 1992?

7. What job industry discussed in Friday’s episode is seeing an increase in women with an all-time high of hires this summer?

8. Wednesday’s episode featured a Florida bee population that was recently impacted by what storm?

9. Just for fun, what city recently issued their first unicorn license?

10. In science, what is occurring when two atoms collide to form a larger atom?

