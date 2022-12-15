Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite travel pillow, a discounted 5th-gen iPad Air and savings on Nisolo sandals. All that and more below.

Loftie 20% off sitewide and 25% off when you spend $200 or more Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can get 20% off sitewide — or 25% off if you spend $200 or more — and save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie alarm clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp, offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $40 $32 at Cabeau Amazon We called the Cabeau Evolution S3 “the Goldilocks of travel pillows” when we named it our pick for the best travel pillow. It’s soft, supportive, adjustable and compressible to half its full size; whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, the Cabeau Evolution S3 is the perfect travel companion for relaxing en route. Right now everything at Cabeau is 20% off, with the discount applying at checkout.

Nisolo 20% off with code CNN20 Nisolo Nisolo Planning a tropical vacation this winter? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Through the end of the year, new customers can score 20% off sitewide with the exclusive code CNN20.

iPad Air (5th Generation) $599 $500 at Amazon apple Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the latest-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play. Pair the Air with the Apple Magic Keyboard for a classic laptop interface or a second-generation Apple Pencil for sketching and notes. It's regularly $599 for 64GB of internal storage, so you’re getting a pretty complete package at a $100 discount. Whether you’re a student, a remote worker or someone looking to upgrade from an entry-level tablet, the latest iPad Air deserves a look.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush $50 $30 at Best Buy Amazon ​​If your tooth-brushing technique could use a brushup, consider investing in a Philips Sonicare. This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is $20 off at Best Buy — matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Upgrade your dental hygiene and save on our favorite electric toothbrush.

More deals to shop

• Use code BIGSALE to get 50% off almost everything at J.Crew, plus additional deals on sale styles.

• Add a powerful Dyson vacuum to your cleaning lineup for a squeaky clean house in the new year.

• Looking to add some greenery to your home? Whether you go festive or modern, The Sill has plenty of plants up to 40% off right now.

• Combat dry winter air with the Pure Enrichment Mistaire humidifier, now just $33 when you clip the on-page coupon.

• All Murad skincare is 20% off at the brand’s Amazon storefront, so you can save on your routine or some premium stocking stuffers.

• Carting cans of fizzy water home from the supermarket is so yesterday — invest in a Sodastream machine, now over 30% off, and sip anytime.

• Get cozy under a weighted blanket this winter — they start at just $30 at Woot!

• Treat your pup to some Kong toys and save, thanks to a BOGO deal at Target.

• Enjoy your morning smoothie for less — this personal-size Magic Bullet blender is just $20 right now.

• REI is offering a bunch of bestselling Patagonia styles at nice discounts right now.

Deals you may have missed

Our Place The Bye! 2022 Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop the beloved Always Pan at its lowest price ever, plus discounted tableware and more during this end-of-year sale.

Dyson 20% off with code DYSONSAVINGS at eBay Amazon Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup, even though they’re a pricier pick. Right now you can score the brand’s premium vacuums — plus hair tools, fans and air purifiers — 20% off at eBay. Whether you go for a refurbished model or something brand-new, you can use the code DYSONSAVINGS at checkout for massive savings on these wishlist toppers. And yes, the sale includes the beloved Dyson Airwrap styling tool for $50 off.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $50 $30 at Amazon Amazon If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.

Olaplex Bond Maintenance System $120 $90 at Dermstore Olaplex Keep your hair lustrous and healthy this winter with this set of essentials from a beloved brand. You can score this three-piece set (including a pre-shampoo treatment, reparative shampoo and moisturizing conditioner) for 25% off the typical price for a limited time at Dermstore.