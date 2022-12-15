toobin scotus ruling 6 21 2021
Toobin on Supreme Court ruling: I was struck by Kavanaugh's opinion
02:46 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
toobin scotus ruling 6 21 2021
Toobin on Supreme Court ruling: I was struck by Kavanaugh's opinion
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Are college athletes employees? In a potentially game-changing move, the National Labor Relations Board’s regional office in Los Angeles has taken a step forward to define USC players that way.

On Thursday, the NLRB’s Los Angeles office found merit in an unfair labor practice complaint filed on behalf of players on the football and basketball teams at the University of Southern California. This could open the door to previously unsuccessful efforts to form the first union of college athletes.

The complaint had been filed by the National College Players Association (NCPA), an advocacy group. The group had previously tried to form a union of football players at Northwestern University, but had failed to get the NLRB to rule on whether the athletes should be considered employees of the school who have a right to unionize.

This time, the group tried a different track. It filed an unfair labor practice complaint on behalf of the athletes.

In the complaint, it said that the school, in referring to the members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the school’s football team as “student-athletes,” was denying them their rights as employees of the school.

The matter of whether college athletes are professionals, and thus employees, has been hotly debated for decades. But the NLRB’s regional director in Los Angeles found that there was merit in this specific complaint and that the athletes should be considered employees.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a statement that the finding that the unfair labor practice complaints “have merit is based on a determination that USC, the Pac-12 Conference, and the NCAA, as joint employers, have maintained unlawful rules and unlawfully misclassified scholarship basketball and football players as mere ‘student-athletes’ rather than employees entitled to protections under our law.”

“This kind of misclassification deprives these players of their statutory right to organize and to join together to improve their working/playing conditions if they wish to do so,” she added. “Our aim is to ensure that these players can fully and freely exercise their rights.”

USC issued a statement pointing out that the case was still at a very preliminary stage.

“No final ruling will be issued until there has been a full hearing based on all the relevant facts and law,” said the school. “We look forward to presenting those facts, along with 75 years of favorable legal precedent, at the appropriate time.”

The Pac-12, the college conference in which USC plays, declined to comment on the finding.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the NLRB action, which came late Thursday evening.

There is still a long path from this finding and any attempt to organize a union at USC or any other college sports program.

First of all, the NLRB only has legal authority over labor relations in the private sector, not in the public sector. Most major college sports programs are at state schools and, thus, their employees, be they student athletes, professors or other staff, would not have their labor relations overseen by the NLRB.

Both Northwestern and USC are private schools. In its 2015 decision declining to rule on whether the Northwestern team members were employees who could form a union, the NRLB said in a statement at the time that “asserting jurisdiction over a single team would not promote stability in labor relations across the league.”

So, the finding by the NLRB that the USC athletes are subject to protections against unfair labor practices by their school, conference and the NCAA is a legal step beyond what was achieved seven years ago.

This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington.
This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

SCOTUS dunks on NCAA

Since that decision, the US Supreme Court has already opened the door for greater compensation for college athletes, with a June 2021 ruling striking down many NCAA rules that had severely limited such compensation.

NLRB General Counsel Abruzzo had already issued an opinion in September of 2021 that athletes on college teams should be considered employees. But until there was a complaint filed on which the agency could rule, that opinion did not change the status of the athletes.

USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA will now be given a chance to negotiate protections for the athletes with the NCPA. If they don’t settle the dispute, the NLRB will issue a complaint, prosecuting this charge in a hearing with an administrative law judge, who could order remedies.