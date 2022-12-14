NASA spacecraft heads for the most volcanic place in the solar system

Ashley Strickland
Published 3:11 PM EST, Wed December 14, 2022
This jack-o-lantern-esque view of Jupiter is a mosaic of images taken by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The bright spots represent Jupiter's internal heat escaping through holes in the planet's massive cloud cover.
International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong/Mahdi Zamani
Part of Jupiter's southern equatorial region can be seen in this image captured by Juno's JunoCam imager. But it's flipped to show the expanse of Jupiter's atmosphere, with the poles to the left and right, rather than top to bottom.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill
In this image captured by Juno, six cyclones remain stable at Jupiter's south pole. A small cyclone, seen at the bottom right in yellow, has recently joined the party.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM
An artist's impression of a collision between a young Jupiter and a massive, still-forming protoplanet in the early solar system.
K. Suda & Y. Akimoto/Mabuchi Design Office/Astrobiology Center Japan
These dramatic swirls on Jupiter are atmospheric features. Clouds swirl around a circular feature in a jet stream region.
Kevin M. Gill/NASA
Is that a dolphin on Jupiter? No, but it definitely looks like one. It's actually a cloud that looks like it's swimming through cloud bands along the South Temperate Belt.
Brian Swift/Seán Doran/NASA
This composite image, derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter, shows the central cyclone at the planet's north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it.
JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM/NASA
This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt
Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot in July 2017.
Shawn Handran/NASA
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds in July 2017.
NASA
Color enhancements offer a detailed look into the Great Red Spot.
Tom Momary/NASA
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Christopher Go
This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI
This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color and stereographic projection.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles
An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
NASA/SWRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran
Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/NASA
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/J
NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons: from left, Io, Europa and Ganymede.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS
An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
Caltech/JPL/NASA
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
NASA
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
NASA/ESA/J. Nichols
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
NASA
Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
NASA
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.
NASA
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei, the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
NASA
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
NASA
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
NASA
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
NASA
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter’s moon Io on Thursday, December 15.

The maneuver will be one of nine flybys of Io made by Juno over the next year and a half. Two of the encounters will be from a distance of just 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) away from the moon’s surface.

Juno captured a glowing infrared view of Io on July 5 from 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. The brightest spots in that image correspond with the hottest temperatures on Io, which is home to hundreds of volcanoes — some of which can send lava fountains dozens of miles high.

NASA's Juno mission captured an infrared view of Io in July.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM

Scientists will use Juno’s observations of Io to learn more about that network of volcanoes and how its eruptions interact with Jupiter. The moon is constantly tugged by Jupiter’s massive gravitational pull.

“The team is really excited to have Juno’s extended mission include the study of Jupiter’s moons. With each close flyby, we have been able to obtain a wealth of new information,” said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, in a statement.

“Juno sensors are designed to study Jupiter, but we’ve been thrilled at how well they can perform double duty by observing Jupiter’s moons.”

The spacecraft recently captured a new image of Jupiter’s northernmost cyclone on September 29. Jupiter’s atmosphere is dominated by hundreds of cyclones, and many cluster at the planet’s poles.

Jupiter's northernmost cyclone, seen to the right along the bottom edge of image, was captured by Juno.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage

The Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016 to uncover details more about the giant planet and is focused on performing flybys of Jupiter’s moons during the extended part of its mission, which began last year and is expected to last through the end of 2025.

Juno flew by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede in 2021, followed by Europa earlier this year. The spacecraft used its instruments to look beneath the icy crust of both moons and gathered data about Europa’s interior, where a salty ocean is thought to exist.

INTERACTIVE: Explore where the search for life is unfolding in our solar system

The ice shell that makes up Europa’s surface is between 10 and 15 miles (16 and 24 kilometers) thick, and the ocean it likely sits atop is estimated to be 40 to 100 miles (64 to 161 kilometers) deep.

Surface features of Jupiter's icy moon Europa are revealed in an image obtained by Juno's Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) during the spacecraft's Sept. 29, 2022, flyby. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI

Juno mission spies feature looking like a musical note on Europa's icy surface

The data and images captured by Juno could help inform two separate missions heading to Jupiter’s moons in the next two years: the European Space Agency’s JUpiter ICy moons Explorer and NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

The first, expected to launch in April 2023, will spend three years exploring Jupiter and three of its icy moons — Ganymede, Callisto and Europa — in depth. All three moons are thought to have oceans beneath their ice-covered crusts, and scientists want to explore whether Ganymede’s ocean is potentially habitable.

This JunoCam image shows two of Jupiter's large rotating storms, captured on Juno's 38th perijove pass, on Nov. 29, 2021.
Kevin M. Gill CC BY/MSSS/SwR/JPL-Caltech/NASA

Juno flyby reveals stunning new images of Jupiter, sounds of its moon Ganymede

Europa Clipper will launch in 2024 to perform a dedicated series of 50 flybys around the moon after arriving in 2030. Eventually transitioning from an altitude of 1,700 miles (2,736 kilometers) to just 16 miles (26 kilometers) above the moon’s surface, Europa Clipper may be able to help scientists determine whether an interior ocean truly exists there and if the moon could support life.