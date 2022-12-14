Migrants wait in line to be taken in by US Border Patrol on the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Thursday, December 15.
In pictures: El Paso sees surge in border crossings
Migrants wait in line to be taken in by US Border Patrol on the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Thursday, December 15.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for CNN

Updated 3:22 AM EST, Sat December 17, 2022

By Catherine E. Shoichet and Will Lanzoni, CNN

As a growing number of migrants arrive in the border city of El Paso, Texas, officials there say the situation is "unsustainable" and could intensify into a full-blown crisis.

Images from the scene over the past few days show large groups of people crossing the Rio Grande, long lines of migrants waiting to turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents, and overcrowded shelters on the US side of the border. The increase in border crossings comes before the scheduled end of Title 42, a policy that officials have been relying on to kick many migrants out of the United States.

Many of the arriving migrants have told reporters they're from Nicaragua. Some have said they were victims of kidnapping before making it to the border.

El Paso Times reporter Lauren Villagran told CNN on Wednesday that she spoke with Nicaraguan migrants waiting outside in frigid temperatures.

"People are very, very cold. ... It's definitely a humanitarian crisis right now," she said.

Blake Barrow, chief executive director of Rescue Mission of El Paso, said the need is greater than anything he's seen in 25 years running the homeless shelter.

"I've never seen anything like this. ... We were not built for this type of a situation," Barrow told CNN. "But we have all these people in need in front of us, and we're doing everything we can."

Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told reporters in recent days about 2,500 migrants have crossed the border daily, noting that the situation is different than past surges of migrants across the border.

Before, he said, increases in migrant populations crossing the border were gradual and over a series of months. This time, he said, it has been rapid and over a few days.

"Our infrastructure cannot keep up," he said.

The Department of Homeland Security says it's deployed additional agents to the region, claiming that criminal smuggling organizations are behind the influx.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Andi Babineau, Ed Lavandera, Ana Cabrera and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

Carlos Pavon Flores, 42, with 1-year-old daughter Esther, stands outside a shelter that turned them away for not having bus tickets in downtown El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, December 14.
Carlos Pavon Flores, 42, with 1-year-old daughter Esther, stands outside a shelter that turned them away for not having bus tickets in downtown El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, December 14.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for CNN
A group of migrants from Venezuela and Nicaragua rest at a shelter in downtown El Paso, Texas, on December 14.
A group of migrants from Venezuela and Nicaragua rest at a shelter in downtown El Paso, Texas, on December 14.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for CNN
Migrants, mostly from Nicaragua, are seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, along the shore of the Rio Grande and below the US border wall on Tuesday, December 13.
Migrants, mostly from Nicaragua, are seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, along the shore of the Rio Grande and below the US border wall on Tuesday, December 13.
Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
After crossing the Rio Grande, migrants line up near the border wall to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents on December 13.
After crossing the Rio Grande, migrants line up near the border wall to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents on December 13.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Migrants walk near the border wall between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso on December 13.
Migrants walk near the border wall between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso on December 13.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
A member of the Mexican army watches migrants on Monday, December 12.
A member of the Mexican army watches migrants on Monday, December 12.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Migrants line up at the entrance of a bus station in El Paso on December 12.
Migrants line up at the entrance of a bus station in El Paso on December 12.
Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
"Look at the vast numbers increased in the past couple of weeks, especially the last three to four days," El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told the city council there on Monday. "Those numbers are unsustainable, and that's with Title 42 in place. So we can only imagine what that Title 42 lift is going to do on top of everything else."
"Look at the vast numbers increased in the past couple of weeks, especially the last three to four days," El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told the city council there on Monday. "Those numbers are unsustainable, and that's with Title 42 in place. So we can only imagine what that Title 42 lift is going to do on top of everything else."
Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Reuters
A migrant from Venezuela and his daughter look out the window after arriving at the federal shelter Leonora Vicario in Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, December 11.
A migrant from Venezuela and his daughter look out the window after arriving at the federal shelter Leonora Vicario in Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, December 11.
Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times/USA Today Network
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on December 11.
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on December 11.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Migrants ride a bus on their way to the United States to request asylum on December 11.
Migrants ride a bus on their way to the United States to request asylum on December 11.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Migrants keep warm next to fires while waiting in line in El Paso on December 11.
Migrants keep warm next to fires while waiting in line in El Paso on December 11.
Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
A young migrant girl carries a doll on a bus in Jimenez, Mexico, while she tries to reach the United States to request asylum on Saturday, December 10.
A young migrant girl carries a doll on a bus in Jimenez, Mexico, while she tries to reach the United States to request asylum on Saturday, December 10.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Migrants ride aboard a box trailer as they travel to the US border on December 10.
Migrants ride aboard a box trailer as they travel to the US border on December 10.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters