CNN —

The deadly storm system plowing east across virtually the entire United States is far from over, threatening more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages.

Severe weather predicted Wednesday includes:

• In the Northern and Central High Plains, blizzard conditions are expected to make travel dangerous on snow-covered roads amid snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour and winds gusting at 50 to 60 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

• Along the Gulf Coast, strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail could impact cities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as Mobile, Alabama.

• In the Upper Midwest, intense snow, rain and freezing rain are expected.