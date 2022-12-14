CNN —

A massive cross-country storm is producing damaging tornadoes in the South and punishing blizzard conditions in Colorado and the Plains that have resulted in shuttered interstates and snarled travel.

The storm system moving east across the nation – currently lingering over the central US – is fueling severe weather felt throughout the country, with at least five confirmed tornadoes in Texas and multiple others reported. The storms left a path of destruction across Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday, flattening homes and injuring at least seven people.

In Louisiana, at least 20 people were injured after a tornado struck the small Union Parish town of Farmerville Tuesday night, according to Farmerville Police Detective Cade Nolan.

“It’s the worst damage I’ve seen in 17 years,” Nolan told CNN, describing seeing mobile homes lifted from their axles and frames and in some cases carried a quarter of a mile away.

First responders were still searching for people in the early morning hours Wednesday, Nolan said, adding several people were injured while traveling in cars.

Meanwhile, nearly 10 million people – largely in the north-central US – are under winter weather warnings or advisories, with blowing snow and power outages a key concern. Another 6 million people across the northeast will be under winter storm watches Wednesday.

As the storm continues its trek east, here’s what different regions can expect:

Tornadoes and damaging winds are possible Wednesday over parts of southern Louisiana, southern and central Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, and a risk of excessive rainfall over the Lower Mississippi Valley and Central Gulf Coast through Thursday.

Heavy snow, rain and freezing rain are expected over the Upper Midwest Wednesday

Freezing rain and sleet are expected to continue across the Plains and then shift into the Upper Midwest through Wednesday, making travel dangerous.