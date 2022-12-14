german nfl fans 2
'It felt electric from the time we took the field': Tom Brady speaks about first NFL game in Germany
02:27 - Source: CNN
Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and NFTs 16 videos
german nfl fans 2
'It felt electric from the time we took the field': Tom Brady speaks about first NFL game in Germany
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Binance Markets Now
Binance CEO: Regulation helps crypto credibility, but it's not 'a magical pill'
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap crypto sam bankman fried 16x9
How common are Ponzi schemes in crypto? Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried weighs in
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 061622 crypto clip 16x9
What crypto skeptics dunking on the crypto faithful are missing
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. - The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on October 9, 2019, opened a drive to raise $14 billion to fight a global epidemics but face an uphill battle in the face of donor fatigue. The fund has asked for $14 billion, an amount it says would help save 16 million lives, avert "234 million infections" and place the world back on track to meet the UN objective of ending the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria within 10 years. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)
Video: Bill Gates mocks Bored Ape NFT's
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept
Here's why bitcoin's drop has investors worried
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England.
Stablecoins faltering amid crypto market volatility
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bitcoin mining washington watt dnt
A quarter of all the electricity in this county is powering Bitcoin mining
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Internet cables and power cables at a bitcoin mine in Sichuan Province, China, on September 27, 2016.
Bitcoin's carbon footprint is growing larger. Here's why.
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Cryptocurrencies take Hollywood, sports and politics by storm
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
senate banking committee cryptocurrency sherrod brown raw sot vpx_00015610.png
Sen. Brown on cryptocurrency: Fraud, scams and outright theft
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bitcoin couple hack arrest Ilya Lichtenstein Heather Morgan
DOJ seizes $3.6 billion tied to New York couple's bitcoin hack
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
ben mckenzie crypto
TV star has new role: Crypto critic
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The statue of former Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson is seen in front of Staples Center following an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. The home of the NBA's Lakers and Clippers, the NHL's Kings and the WNBA's Sparks will change its name after 22 years. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Crypto.com buys Staples Center naming rights
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
04 Bitcoin FILE
Crypto: The future of money or the biggest scam?
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, DC on December 6, 2018. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Jamie Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless'
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

With the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX dominating the headlines, celebrities who hawked cryptocurrency are now finding themselves under fresh legal scrutiny.

Tom Brady, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz are just some of the big names facing lawsuits from investors as the crypto world crumbles in the wake of FTX’s fall from grace.

The backlash started earlier this month, when a class-action suit was filed against celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber and Serena Williams for promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

NFTs are a crypto-related phenomenon that went mainstream, essentially transforming digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 pieces of digital NFT art living on the ethereum (eth) blockchain.

None of the celebrities named in the lawsuits immediately responded to requests from CNN for comment.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and others were sued in November by an FTX investor for their endorsement of the now-disgraced crypto platform, and then Brady and Ortiz were named again in early December in a similar lawsuit for their backing of FTX.

The lawsuits allege that these public figures did not properly disclose their own involvement with digital financial institutions.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The top Democrats and Republicans on the committee last month sent a letter to the CFTC calling for the regulator to take a more active role in overseeing cryptocurrencies.
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The top Democrats and Republicans on the committee last month sent a letter to the CFTC calling for the regulator to take a more active role in overseeing cryptocurrencies.
Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The crypto meltdown, explained

Investors in FTX are not expected to be able to recover their money, the company’s CEO testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday. And people who poured money into Bored Ape NFTs are finding their investments aren’t worth what they paid for them, as the NFT market has imploded.

Regulators have been warning investors about celebrity endorsements of risky bets for years.

“Celebrity promotions of cryptocurrencies are fraught with problems,” reads the December lawsuit regarding Bored Apes, which quoted an SEC statement from 2017 cautioning against such endorsements: “Celebrities and others are using social media networks to encourage the public to purchase stocks and other investments. These endorsements may be unlawful if they do not disclose the nature, source, and amount of any compensation paid, directly or indirectly, by the company in exchange for the endorsement.”

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, Jr., are among the celebrities who faced another crypto lawsuit in January that claimed cyptocurrency EthereumMax executives schemed with celebrity promoters to entice investors to buy the EMax token, driving up its price and allowing them to sell their own tokens at a profit. The suit was dismissed in December by a federal judge in California who said it was not clear that the investors who sued actually saw the promotions.

Plugging crypto has different implications than, say, endorsing a sports drink or athletic wear, Charles Whitehead, professor at Cornell Law School, told CNN after the November FTX suit.

“Selling an asset that is a financial instrument … is not the same thing as selling sneakers,” Whitehead said. “All these celebrities who are running around and doing these sorts of sponsorships should stop and ask a securities lawyer.”

In its heyday, FTX received endorsements from several athletes and celebrities. Brady and Bundchen, notably, took an undisclosed equity stake in the exchange in 2021.

Now, it faces bankruptcy and its former-CEO is in jail, accused for carrying out what one prosecutor called “one of the biggest financial frauds” in US history.

Celebrity-endorsed crypto bets and NFTs may be enticing for some investors, as famous people make the case that people can join their digital fan club or invest in their brands. It gives fans a sense of insider access.

But, as with all investments, buyers must beware. And after the crypto market bust and a round of lawsuits, celebrities may think twice about what they endorse in the future, too.

– CNN’s Allison Morrow and Amy Woodyatt contributed to this report.