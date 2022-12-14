London CNN —

Former England cricket captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been hospitalized after an accident during filming of the popular motoring show “Top Gear.”

The incident occurred at the Dunsfold Aerodrome track in Surrey, southern England, which features regularly in the BBC show.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track yesterday morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” a BBC spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Flintoff, who has been a host of “Top Gear” since 2019, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2010, at age 32, because of a long-standing knee injury.

The highlight of his cricket career came in 2005, when he inspired England to win the Ashes back from Australia, the first time they had beaten their rivals in 18 years.

Flintoff is not the first “Top Gear” host to be injured during filming.

In 2006, Richard Hammond nearly died after losing control of a Vampire dragster that he had been driving at speeds of up to 288 miles per hour. He was in a coma for two weeks but made a full recovery.

Hammond later joined Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” motoring show. In 2017, he was hospitalized after the electric supercar he was driving crashed and burst into flames.