Matt Hill, a longtime communications aide to President Joe Biden, is leaving the White House for the Department of Commerce to steer communications for the implementation of the administration’s multi-billion-dollar investment in the semiconductor industry.

Hill will serve as the communications director for the newly established CHIPS program office, which is responsible for implementing the $50 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act.

The bill’s implementation is a top priority for Biden’s economic agenda and the White House, which has held up the legislation as a landmark investment to boost the US economy, domestic manufacturing and national security. Biden has traveled to several states in recent months to tout billions of dollars in corporate investments in US semiconductor manufacturing spurred by the new law and is expected to continue to tout the law’s implementation next year.

“Matt has been a backbone of President Biden’s communications team since the very first day of the campaign,” said White House communications director Kate Bedingfield. “His strategic judgment, work ethic and passion for the Biden agenda are second to none and he has been critical to some of our biggest successes in the first two years of this Administration. We will miss him terribly at the White House, but at Commerce he will be central to driving communications around one of President Biden’s key priorities, the CHIPS and Science Act, and we are all so lucky he’s staying in the family.”

Hill has served as the White House’s senior associate communications director since the start of the Biden administration, developing and coordinating communications plans on some of Biden’s top domestic priorities, including between the White House and Cabinet officials.

Hill also advised Biden’s infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu and Gina McCarthy, who served as Biden’s national climate adviser until earlier this year.

Hill first worked for Biden in 2016 as an intern for the Vice President’s office and later joined Biden’s 2020 campaign as a deputy national press secretary. He first met Biden in 2015 as a student organizer for the “It’s On Us” campaign when Biden visited the University of Illinois campus.

“During my time in the White House, Matt proved himself to be a smart, savvy communications expert who helped transform the climate change narrative in ways that generated excitement, built hope and expanded engagement,” McCarthy said.