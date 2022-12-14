CNN —

A group of retired ambassadors, all of whom served as chief of mission at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, have written a letter to congressional leaders pushing them to include the Afghan Adjustment Act in the omnibus spending bill.

The legislation “keeps our deep and binding commitments we made to our wartime allies. This is a moral imperative but also ensures we will find future allies in conflicts to come,” former ambassadors Ryan Crocker, Ronald E. Neumann, William Wood, Earl Anthony Wayne, James Cunningham, P. Michael McKinley, Hugo Llorens and Ross Wilson write in the letter being sent Wednesday evening.

The letter, organized by AfghanEvac’s Shawn vanDiver and former ambassador Phil Kosnett, stands as a push from respected leaders and experts on Afghanistan that passing the bill is essential to meeting the United States’ obligations.

