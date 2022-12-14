CNN —

Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show’s longtime DJ and coexecutive producer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, saying on Wednesday that she’s “heartbroken” over his passing.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed in a statement to CNN on Wednesday that her husband had died at age 40.

No further information was provided regarding the cause of his death.

CNN has reached out to the LAPD and the LA County Coroner for comment.

This story is developing…