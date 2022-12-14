Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41 - Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matthew Weaver
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Sam Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by “grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals” who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators.

But standing by Bankman-Fried as his companies FTX and Alameda grew (and subsequently collapsed) were two respected Ivy-League trained lawyers who, potentially, should have spotted the red flags.

Now, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, the FTX founder’s parents, may face legal troubles of their own.

Bankman-Fried, his parents and other employees “used FTX customer funds for a variety of personal expenditures, including luxury real estate purchases, private jets, documented and undocumented personal loans and personal political donations,” according to a civil lawsuit filed this week by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the US derivatives market regulator.

A representative for Bankman and Fried didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried’s lawyer declined to comment when asked about scrutiny of his parents.

Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman
From Stanford University

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested on Monday night at his luxury residence in the Bahamas on eight federal criminal counts, told the New York Times before his arrest that his parents “weren’t involved in any of the relevant parts” of the business.

Bankman and Fried, both Stanford University law professors, weren’t identified by name in the CFTC suit, and haven’t been charged in their son’s case, which prosecutors are calling one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

But now their role in their son’s crypto business is under investigation by FTX’s new management, which is working closely with federal prosecutors and US markets regulators.

Bankman is a Yale-educated scholar in the field of tax law, as well as a clinical psychologist who writes on the intersection of law and psychology. That expertise could become a liability if he is eventually charged with wrongdoing.

“He is a highly knowledgeable and deeply expert person in areas that concern the set-up and operation of complex companies,” said Yesha Yadav, professor of law at Vanderbilt University. “Arguably, his qualifications and academic stature can work against him as part of any legal case, because the argument may be made that he really should have spotted problems.”

Fried, whose “scholarly interests lie at the intersection of law, economics, and philosophy,” according to her Stanford bio, earned her law degree from Harvard.

“I can’t imagine a world where Bankman-Fried’s parents were not his financial and legal advisers,” said Matthew Barhoma, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, who is not involved in the case.

The new CEO of FTX is John Ray III, a restructuring expert tasked with shepherding the company through its complex bankruptcy. Testifying before a House committee on Tuesday, Ray confirmed that his team is investigating his predecessor’s parents.

“We indicated that Mr. Bankman had given legal advice,” Ray told lawmakers, noting he wasn’t sure whether the father had employee status but that “the family did receive payments.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Sam Bankman-Fried speaks onstage during the first annual Moonlight Gala benefitting CARE - Children With Special Needs - hosted by Michael Cayre, Roy Nachum and MegaMoon Museum at Casa Cipriani on June 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for CARE For Special Children )
Craig Barritt/Getty Images/FILE

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud

Bankman and Fried have been in the Bahamas with their 30-year-old son for more than a month as his troubles piled up, according to the Wall Street Journal. They have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially, according to the paper.

“This appears to be a really tragic part of this fallout,” said Yadav. “His parents, by all accounts, appear deeply devoted to their son and have long been viewed as stand-up members of the Stanford faculty and legal academy.”

On Tuesday, the couple were in the Nassau courtroom for their son’s arraignment. A judge ordered that Bankman-Fried must remain in custody after denying a request for bail, calling him a flight risk.

Bankman-Friend’s legal team has said it will fight US extradition efforts.