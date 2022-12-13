CNN —

Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo effort from Julian Alvarez, put Argentina in a commanding position at the interval, a position that Croatia never looked like recovering from.

Alvarez secured the victory with Argentina’s third goal in the second half following a wonderful Messi assist, providing the South American team and its 35-year-old captain with a chance to banish the demons of the 2014 final defeat, as well as securing the country’s first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi spent parts of the game feeling his left hamstring, though you wouldn’t have guessed he was in any discomfort by the way his mazy, twisting run bamboozled Joško Gvardiol, one of this tournament’s best defenders, to create Argentina’s third goal.

Messi’s near superhuman powers are undoubtedly dwindling as he plays into the twilight of his career, but the little magician still has the ability to deliver moments of genius just when his country needs him most.

Julian Alvarez celebrates with Lionel Messi after doubling Argentina's lead. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

His goal against Mexico in the group stages, the assist against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and his overall performance in Tuesday’s semfinal have provided yet more memorable moments to a nation of 45 million people that consider him to be not far from a deity.

As many as 40,000 Argentina fans are estimated to have traveled to Qatar for this World Cup, according to the Argentine embassy in Qatar, and it sounded like all of them were inside the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.

As the clocked ticked deeper into injury time and the victory was beyond doubt, the Argentina bench and coaching staff began to join in with the rhythmic songs and chants that were being bellowed from the stands.

After the final whistle, the Argentina’s players stood in front of the huge wall of blue and white shirts and took in the adulation of their adoring fans.

It is almost impossible to believe that this is the same team that lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia just three weeks ago in its opening group stage match – a performance so insipid and devoid of inspiration of that it left some wondering whether Argentina would even make it out of the group.

Now, against either France or Morocco, Messi will have one final chance to lift the trophy he craves the most.

More to follow…