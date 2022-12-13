CNN —

Jennifer Coolidge is riding high in Hollywood right now, thanks to her starring role on “The White Lotus,” and she credits Ariana Grande for helping her get there.

Grande interviewed Coolidge for the latter’s selection as part of EW’s 2022 Entertainers of the Year cover story.

Coolidge called Grande a “superstar” and told the singer, “I’m curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do ‘White Lotus,’ but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘Thank U, Next” video.’”

“I mean, from there I got [the film] ‘Promising Young Woman,’ and this whole thing,” Coolidge said. “You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next,’ and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”

Grande called that “absolutely the most untrue thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” but Coolidge insisted.

“No, I really think that! And I think it’s pretty cool,” the actress said. “I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

Grande enlisted various celebs to participate in the 2019 “Thank U, Next” music video, which paid tribute to several cult-classic films, including “Mean Girls,” “13 Going on 30,” “Bring It On” and “Legally Blonde,” in which Coolidge costarred.