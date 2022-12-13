CNN —

December 14, 2022

Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued all this week across the U.S. On Wednesday’s episode of CNN 10, we’ll examine the immediate impact and what this weather could mean for conditions moving forward. We’ll also investigate a potential scientific breakthrough. Could what recently happened in a lab be a game changer for the future of clean energy? And then, we’re visiting bee colonies in Florida where an unexpected consequence of a recent hurricane is displaying a potential long-term impact to the bee population and agriculture in the area.

