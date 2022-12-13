Today, you’ll find a deal on MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, a discounted Windmill AC and savings on Tile Trackers. All that and more below.

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $20 $15 at Amazon Caroline Curran, CNN Underscored These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Best Tested iRobot Roomba j7+ $800 $599 at Amazon Amazon Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is steeply discounted right now. Splurge for the j7+, which includes a self-empty base — you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

Tile Bluetooth Trackers $25 From $18 at Amazon Amazon If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on a few models, including a credit card–shaped Slim, keychain-compatible Mate and go-everywhere Sticker. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your luggage, right now these trackers are up to 35% off at Amazon.

Lowest Price Windmill AC $415 $330 at Amazon and Windmill Windmill Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wifi connection and energy-saving considerations. While it might seem unconventional to purchase an AC unit right now, off-season is the perfect time to invest in this home essential, now at an all-time low price.

Theragun Holiday Sale Theragun If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for athletes and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation. Right now you can save up to $200 at Therabody — the Mini is sold out, but you can snag it on Amazon for a few bucks less.

More deals to shop

• Brighten up your home with Philips Hue smart lighting, now on sale in refurbished condition at Woot!

• Keep your dental hygiene in tip-top shape this winter with a new rechargeable Philips Sonicare toothbrush, now $20 off.

• Everything at Madewell is 40% off right now, and select denim is just $50. Use code ITSAWRAP for savings on gifts and new pieces for your own wardrobe.

• Cliche as it sounds, a candle makes a fantastic holiday gift for pretty much anyone — and right now you can save 20% on Snif fragrances with code GETLIT20.

• Say thanks to someone in your life who deserves it (teachers, mail delivers, cleaners et cetera) — with a Panera gift card, now 20% off at Amazon.

• Crafters can step up their game with a Silhouette machine, now up to 39% off at Woot!

• Take care of your skin this winter with Bio-Oil body oil, over $10 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Magna Tiles make a great gift for any creative kiddo, and right now a 50-piece set is half off at Target.

• Functional and beautiful baby and kid furniture from Lalo is on sale during the brand’s 12 Days of Savings Sale.

• These ultra-soft crew socks from Nordstrom make a great stocking stuffer, and they’re 40% off right now.

Deals you may have missed

Lowest Price Logitech StreamCam Webcam $170 $100 at Amazon Mike Andronico/CNN In our testing, we found the Logitech StreamCam to be the best webcam for content creation. It delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFHers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features, including some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it for under $100 on Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $89 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging). Don’t miss this all-time low price right now at Amazon.

Parachute 20% off robes and loungewear Parachute Parachute is known for its high-quality linens, loungewear and more — including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style over the holidays, don’t miss this discount on Parachute’s robes and loungewear. Use code COZY20 for 20% off.